Old Town Report

January 26th, 2017 by Monrovia Weekly

By Pam Fitzpatrick

Hello – it’s sunny today and I’m delighted. I know we need the rain (we are still in a drought!), but there is just something so joyful about the sun …

It is now time to meander through Old Town again and I recommend stopping at Myrtle Tree in the 400 block: they’ve added something new! I was delighted to find out yesterday that I could not only sit down with a warm, delicious cup of soup, but could add a bit of wine to my lunch. I had seen the pending liquor license in the window for some time, but didn’t realize that they now serve both wine and beer.

And as I meander, I, like everyone else, look in store windows as I’m walking around. Keeping window displays up to date is an enormous chore, and sometimes we small guys don’t do a great job at our upkeep. Same old, same old stuff in the windows stops visitors from checking out your store, but, to be fair, small shops find window changing a real challenge. Take my friends at Crown Shoes, for example: Josephine really has women’s boots in stock, but only sandals in the window. So, I’m here to announce for Josephine that she has some high-quality, fashionable boots either in stock or available to order! (I just bought two pair yesterday …) KC Hopper always has beautiful windows, but often they don’t reflect the treasures that are inside the store where you’ll find a wide variety of gifts and greeting cards – and, you can special order invitations and cards that are custom to your needs. If you haven’t been in either shop, take a minute to check them out and you may be surprised at what you’ll find!

As for my own store, The Dollmakers’ Kattywompus, we listened to our friends and customers, and, yes, we are brightening up our own interior. It is so easy to overlook your own wear and tear, but it is the first thing customers see. So, take three partners and an untold number of family members weighing in on color changes, design additions, etc., and what do you get? Just come in and see for yourselves … it’s a work in progress.

A couple of weeks ago I proudly announced that Old Town wasn’t losing any additional businesses in January, and now I have an announcement from Knot Too Shabby that they are closing their Old Town Monrovia location and consolidating their inventory into their other location in Glendora. Here’s the link that explains their decision to expand their Glendora business and close their Monrovia site: http://knottooshabby.net/2017/01/a-big-change-in-2017/. Suffice to say, there are definitely foot traffic issues in the 300 block of S. Myrtle which are exacerbated by the two major vacancies in that block. One of the vacancies, the previous location of the 4th Dimension, has been purchased and is in the process of confirming the retail use in the front and working on the office space in the back. That is excellent news – however, I’m afraid the other “clock tower” location is, for now, a lost cause …

Finally, we’re going to host our Friday night Monrovia Street Fair again! I’m sure I’m not the only one looking forward to the energy on the street this Friday night. Sitting home in the evenings all warm and cozy, listening to the rain is only fun for so long – I, for one, go stir crazy after a while! I need to walk, eat out, and mingle with other people – get back some of that positive energy that is so easy to lose by inactivity! Bring on the sunshine!

And, as promised, the telephone number to reserve an Old Town Carriage Ride on Valentine’s Day (evening) is (626) 932-5562. Cost is $10 per person or $40 for a private ride.