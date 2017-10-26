Outstanding Scientific Achievements Honored for Humanitarian Contributions

Nov. 4 at The Masonic Hall of Pasadena

Twenty scientists, embodying service to humanity, have been nominated for the 2017 Rotary Humanitarian STAR (Science, Technology, Aerospace, Robotics) Awards for their outstanding humanitarian achievements.

Awards will be presented in four categories at the RHSTAR Awards banquet, to be held on Nov.4 at the Masonic Hall in Pasadena. The awards will honor innovations, which have revolutionized healing; improvements for earth, oceans and skies; disaster relief and recovery; and sharing knowledge for personal and planetary well-being. These awards are unique in their focus on humanitarian achievements in science and technology.

The 2017 RHSTAR nominations include a preliminary design of a human Mars lander: ground breaking discoveries targeting diseases such as cancer, arrhythmia, autoimmune and developmental disorders and perhaps Alzheimer’s; the conversion of renewable biomass to fuels and chemicals; a portable device using radar technology to find victims trapped beneath rubble; an app for homeless youth to find free services; and initiatives revolutionizing oceanography and climate science, to name a few.

All 2017 nominations and information for attending or sponsoring the event are posted at rhstar.org. The Rotary Club of Sierra Madre produces the Rotary Humanitarian STAR Awards to promote, support, advance and inspire humanitarian accomplishments in science and technology.