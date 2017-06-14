Community

Proposed Residential Project Set for Public Review at Scoping Meeting

The City of Monrovia requests community feedback about the proposed project in the area above. – Courtesy photo

Recently, Monrovia staff has been working with the development team at the Richman Group regarding a proposed multi-family residential project located just south of the Monrovia Gold Line Station at 225 West Duarte Road. The project contemplates building a 296-unit multi-family residential project on the +/-3.5-acre site highlighted above.

The overall project proposes to construct a residential building that would be 5-stories tall at its highest point, and would also incorporate a 7-story parking structure. Importantly, the project proponents have recognized the importance of designing the proposed residential property in such a manner so as to respect the scale and character of surrounding neighborhoods. To that end, the project envisions that the building be stepped-back along Magnolia Avenue to better blend with the scale of that particular street.

As part of the development project, the city and the project developer are interested in soliciting feedback from the community regarding the proposed multi-family initiative. To provide a forum for residents and community members to learn more about the project, and to share their comments and opinions regarding the initiative, a public scoping meeting will be held on Wednesday, June 21, 2017, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., at the Knights of Columbus Hall (130 West Pomona Avenue, Monrovia).

In the meantime, if you have any questions regarding this project, please feel free to contact Sheri Bermejo (Planning Division Manager – sbermejo@ci.monrovia.ca.us / (626) 932-5539).

June 14, 2017

