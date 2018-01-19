Retired Teachers Hear Update from Local Superintendents

Members of the California Retired Teachers’ Association #71 (CalRTA -SGV) will have the opportunity to hear from area superintendents about changes and innovations in the public schools they represent. The Retired Teachers will learn more about current building projects, changes in curriculum, emphasis on STEM subjects (science, technology, engineering, and math), student achievement, and much more.

The CalRTA #71 luncheon meeting will take place on Friday, February 9, at 11:30 a.m. at the Monrovia Community Center on 119 S. Palm Ave., Monrovia CA 91016. This is a change of location because of renovations at the customary meeting place in Arcadia. Some parking is available next to the Monrovia Community Center, but more ample parking is available on the street and is still close to the meeting place. The cost of the luncheon is $12 for members. For luncheon reservations, please call John Gera at (626) 286-0714 by February 2. The cost of the luncheon for those who pay at the door without reservations is $13.

Superintendents on the agenda are Dr. David Vannasdall, Arcadia USD; Dr. Froilan

Mendoza, Baldwin Park USD; Dr. Edward Zuniga, El Monte Union HSD; Dr. Maribel Garcia,

El Monte City SD; Dr. Katherine Thorossian, Monrovia USD; Ms. Lillian Maldonado-French,

Mountain View SD; Dr. Amy Enomoto-Perez, Rosemead SD; Dr. John Pappalardo, San Gabriel USD; Dr. Mary Louise Labrucherie, Valle Lindo SD. Other superintendents may also be speaking.

Membership in the California Retired Teachers’ Association is open to all retired educators, as well as to current educators and to any others interested in joining this active group. CalRTA’s motto is “Your Partner in Pension Protection.”