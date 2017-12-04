Santa Tours for Monrovia Set to Take Place the Week of Dec. 18

This year, Monrovia will continue our tradition of celebrating the Christmas season by touring Santa Claus around city streets on top of a fire engine. Escorted by a police car and a decorated public works sleigh, Santa will provide candy canes to the public! Also, City employees will again volunteer their time to help make the program fun and successful.

This year’s Santa Tour will be another exciting and fun time for members of our community when they see Santa visiting their neighborhoods. Everyone is encouraged to come out and wave to Santa!

The police car will be driven by police officers who volunteer their time. The police car will lead the procession using its red lights and siren. Christmas carols will be played over the police car’s P.A. system.

The fire engine will be driven by firefighters who volunteer their time. The fire engine will follow the police car. Santa will ride on top of the fire engine with spotlights shining on him as he wishes everyone a Merry Christmas, and the fire engine will be decorated with hundreds of Christmas lights!

The public works truck will be driven by public works employees who volunteer their time. Our reindeer sleigh, bright with over 1500 Christmas lights, will play Christmas carols. Community members are welcome to ride with city employees and their families on back of the truck and trailer during the tour. Space is limited and participation is first come first served basis. Parents are reminded that children must be accompanied by an adult.

For those interested in participating, you will need to assemble by 5 p.m. at the City Hall parking lot (415 S. Ivy Avenue, Monrovia, CA 91016) each night the Santa Tour occurs. The tours will last from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., and the schedule includes the following:

-Monday, Dec. 18

City streets south of Huntington Drive, west of Myrtle Avenue to Fifth Avenue, North of southern City boundaries. Includes Valley Circle.

-Tuesday, Dec. 19

City streets east of Myrtle Avenue and North of Foothill Boulevard.

-Wednesday, Dec. 20

City streets west of Myrtle Avenue, south of Foothill Boulevard to Huntington Drive, between Myrtle Avenue and Fifth Avenue

-Thursday, Dec. 21

City streets east of Myrtle Avenue, south of Foothill Boulevard, north of Duarte Road, from the western to the eastern City boundaries.

-Friday, Dec. 22

City streets west of Myrtle Avenue and North of Foothill Boulevard.

For more information, please contact the Monrovia Police Department at (626) 256-8000!