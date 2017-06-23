Upper San Gabriel Valley Municipal Water District Hosts Watershed Restoration Event

The Watershed Restoration Program, hosted by the Upper San Gabriel Valley MWD and in partnership with the USDA Forest Service, helps to reduce the negative impacts of fire, invasive species and cultivate a healthy watershed. Volunteer efforts play a vital role in the survival and prosperity of regional watersheds and open space. The program works toward restoring and preserving the watershed in the San Gabriel Mountains, which directly impacts the local groundwater supply.

Volunteers will meet at the San Gabriel Canyon Environmental Education Center on Highway 39 on Saturday June 24, from 8 a.m. to noon (across from the Rincon Fire Station).

Residents and community members of all ages are invited to help with watershed restoration efforts. Students are eligible to earn community service hours for their participation. Adult supervision of children is required. Participants should plan to wear sturdy non-skid closed-toe shoes, drinking water, and snack. Outdoor work/garden gloves are also suggested. Participants must provide their own transportation for the duration of the event. Dropping off or leaving participants without transportation during the event is not permitted.

Site Contact: Elena Layugan, cell: (909) 921-5815

David Orozco, USDA Forest Service, (626) 335-1251