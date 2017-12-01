Community

Veterans Resource Center Teams With American Legion Auxiliary to Collect Donations for Troops

– Courtesy photo

The Public Library in Monrovia has joined with the local American legions Women’s Auxiliary to support the USO and local hospitalized military personnel.  There is a large yellow box for donations in the Library’s main lobby.  The Library staff will take the donations to the January Auxiliary meeting.

The items needed are white socks (for both men and women), adult coloring books, colored pencils, pens and markers, board and card games for adults.  For more information, contact Librarian Mabel Cross at (626) 256-8294.

December 1, 2017

