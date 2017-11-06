Wildlife Waystation to Hold First “Concert for the Chimps”

Sunday, Nov. 12, 2 – 5 p.m., at the Wildlife Waystation,

A world-class string trio is set to serenade 40 chimpanzees at one of the nation’s largest rehabilitation centers for wildlife in the Angeles National Forest on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2-5 p.m.

The one-of-a-kind event was organized by Mark Newman-Kuzel, chairman of the advisory board to the Wildlife Waystation. “Last year I was fortunate enough to witness a solo violinist perform for one of our Chimp families. To experience this incredible moment, while the Chimps swayed to the music and listened in rapt, silent, attention was something words cannot describe. For our Chimps, this was the first time they had ever heard live music performed, which I was keenly aware of. The moment stayed with me, which inspired me to create our Event so that other people could also witness this magical moment for themselves.” said Newman-Kuzel.

With 40 chimpanzees, Wildlife Waystation is the largest colony of (rescued) chimps in the Western US and the nation’s largest and oldest sanctuary for wildlife. “Chimps have great intelligence and appreciate a variety of sights and sounds and this will be a real treat for our chimpanzee colony”, says Wildlife Waystation Founder, Martine Colette.

The 160-acre Waystation, located just north of Los Angeles, has rescued more than 77,000 animals during the last 41 years and currently has 400 animal residents. All of the animals were rescued as abused, abandoned, orphaned or injured. The Wildlife Waystation helps to rehabilitate animals and when possible release them back into the wild.

Guests will also meet the Waystation’s founder Martine Colette who will share nearly 50 years of experience of her work with chimps and wildlife.

For ticket information, please contact; Deanna Armbruster, Development Director, Wildlife Waystation 818/899-5201 orDeanna@wildlifewaystation.org or through http://wildlifewaystation.org/events/upcoming