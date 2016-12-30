LASD Investigates Findings of Possible Human Remains

December 30th, 2016 by Monrovia Weekly

Mount Baldy Area of Angeles National Forest

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Homicide detectives are en route to Glendora Ridge Road, Mile Marker 10.00, Mount Baldy, Angeles National Forest, to investigate the circumstances surrounding found possible human remains.

There is no additional information available at this time, and the investigation is on-going.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. Or if you wish to remain anonymous, call “LA Crime Stoppers” by dialing 800-222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” mobile app for FREE or “P3 Mobile” for the hearing impaired, or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.