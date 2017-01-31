Monrovia Police Blotters: Jan. 26 – Jan. 30

January 31st, 2017 by Monrovia Weekly

Jan. 26

At 4:39 p.m., a traffic collision involving injuries was reported at Duarte Road and Sixth Avenue. One of the drivers rear ended the other, causing serious injuries to both drivers. Both were taken to the hospital for medical treatment.

At 7:15 p.m., an officer was dispatched to a residence in the 700 block of South Fifth Avenue to speak with an elderly female regarding a possible fiduciary crime. The subject said she was befriended by a man on Facebook and they used Facebook messenger to speak with each other. The male subject told her he was in the military and was stuck in Dubois due to an explosion. He told her the explosion destroyed his credentials and he could not leave the country. He said he needed money sent to a travel agent in Amarillo, Texas. The elderly female eventually sent $20,000 through a wire transfer. The investigation is continuing.

At 9:20 p.m., dispatch received a call reporting a man yelling and causing a disturbance in the 100 block of East Olive. When officers arrived, they saw a male subject in the street. They contacted him and determined he was intoxicated and unable to care for himself. The subject was arrested for being drunk in public and held for a sobering period.

Jan. 27

At 7:16 p.m., a female subject from a business in the 100 block of West Lime contacted police to report a violation of a court order. The subject has a restraining order against an ex-employee of hers that restricts contact, including electronic communication. The subject received a message through Yelp from the restrained person. The restrained person claimed the communication was an accident and that she meant to send the message to herself. A verified complaint was sent to the District Attorney’s office for filing consideration.

At 9:39 p.m., a theft of two bicycles was reported in the 100 block of West Foothill. Two juveniles left their bicycles outside of a fast food restaurant without securing them and went inside to eat. When they finished and came outside, there was a large group of juveniles in front of the business and their bicycles were gone. No witnesses came forward. The investigation is continuing.

At 9:44 p.m., loss prevention at a business in the 500 block of West Huntington called police to report a female suspect they detained for shoplifting. The subject had concealed jewelry and clothing merchandise on her person. She was arrested for shoplifting, and during an inventory search of her property, two driver’s licenses and social security cards belonging to other people were found in her possession. The additional crime was added to her charges.

Jan. 28

At 8:25 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 900 block of South Fifth Avenue regarding a subject sleeping in a hallway. Officers arrived and contacted the subject, who was too intoxicated to care for his own safety. When officers attempted to arrest the subject for being drunk in public, the subject resisted and struggled with the officers. He was arrested and taken into custody.

At 1:25 p.m., officers located a vehicle at Myrtle and Chestnut that had been reported as an embezzled vehicle. The driver was detained for investigation. The victim was contacted and did not desire prosecution of the driver. The person who embezzled the car from the victim had sold it to the driver. The vehicle was recovered. During the investigation, it was discovered the driver had two outstanding bench warrants and a suspended driver’s license. He was arrested and taken into custody for the warrants.

At 8:37 p.m., a caller reported a possible drunk driver in the area of Myrtle and Duarte Road. Officers in the area conducted a traffic stop of the vehicle and a DUI investigation was conducted. The driver was determined to be intoxicated and was arrested.

Jan. 30

At 1:08 a.m., an alarm activation was received at a business in the 600 block of West Huntington Drive. When the officer arrived, he saw the front doors had been pried open. The store video depicted three suspects forcing the front door open and they attempted to break into the store safe with a sledge hammer. The suspect vehicle was a dark Chevy Tahoe with paper plates. At 3 a.m., an officer on patrol saw the suspect vehicle enter a car wash parking lot in the 100 block of West Duarte. Additional units responded to assist and the two suspects were arrested for burglary.