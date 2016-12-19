Monrovia Police Blotters: Dec. 16 – Dec.19

December 19th, 2016 by Monrovia Weekly

Dec. 16

At 11:10 a.m., a bear was reported in the 100 block of N. Lincoln. The bear had wandered into a back yard. The bear had previously been tagged and it appeared injured. Pasadena Humane and the Department of Fish and Wildlife were notified. The bear was tranquilized and taken into Azusa Canyon.

At 4:25 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 1400 block of Magnolia Avenue on the report of several subjects arguing and causing a disturbance. Officers arrived and were told that a male adult had been arguing with residents. The subject left the area prior to police arrival. The officers located the subject and determined he could not care for himself due to his level of intoxication. He was arrested and held for a sobering period.

At 9:56 p.m., a vehicle was reported stolen from the 500 block of W. Huntington. The victim parked her vehicle at the location and went into work. When she returned, she found her vehicle was missing. The investigation is continuing.

At 10:08 p.m., an officer stopped a bicyclist in the 500 block of W. Huntington for a vehicle code violation. The subject would not comply with the officer’s repeated commands to remove his hands from his pockets. Officers gained control of the subject’s hands and detained him. The subject was found to be in possession of burglary tools. He was arrested and taken into custody for resisting and delaying a peace officer and possession of burglary tools.

Dec. 17

At 2:14 a.m., an officer observed a vehicle commit a vehicle code violation in the 400 block of S. Myrtle and stopped the vehicle. While speaking to the driver, the officer noted obvious signs of alcohol intoxication. The driver was arrested for DUI and held for a sobering period.

Dec. 18

At 1:04 a.m., police responded to the report of a domestic disturbance in the 1100 block of S. Myrtle. The caller reported that she heard what sounded like a male hitting a female at the location. An officer arrived and contacted a male and female that are married and have a child together. The child was sleeping at the time of this incident. After speaking with subjects, it was determined that the male subject was the aggressor in the incident. He was arrested for domestic violence and taken into custody.

At 7:55 a.m., a residential burglary was reported in the 500 block of Valmont. The resident was out of town, but was alerted by his security alarm that there was movement on his property. The resident called his neighbor to have him check his yard, but did not call police. The neighbor checked and discovered a rear slider had been smashed, so the neighbor called police. Officers arrived and checked the residence, but the suspects had fled the location. The loss was cash from a small safe. The investigation is continuing.

At 9:15 p.m., police dispatch received a call regarding a subject who was causing a disturbance at a business in the 400 block of W. Huntington. Officers arrived and located the subject in the business parking lot. The subject was found to be extremely intoxicated and unable to care for himself and his own safety. The subject was arrested for being drunk in public and held for a sobering period.

Dec. 19

At 1:29 a.m., officers saw a subject lying down on the sidewalk at Myrtle and Foothill. They stopped to check on the welfare of the subject. The officers determined the subject was too intoxicated to care for his own safety. The subject was arrested for being drunk in public and was held for a sobering period.

At 3:55 a.m., officers observed a vehicle commit a vehicle code violation at Huntington and Primrose, and they stopped the vehicle. While speaking to the driver, the officer noted symptoms of alcohol intoxication. After investigation, the driver was arrested for DUI, held for a sobering period and later released with a citation to appear in court.