Monrovia City Council Meets with MAD Town Council

January 25th, 2017 by Susan Motander

The Monrovia City Council held a joint meeting Jan. 24 with the Monrovia-Arcadia-Duarte Town Council, the group that represents the unincorporated parts of the county adjacent to those cities. The first portion of the meeting was largely informational with city staff providing updates on everything from the upcoming State of the City address on Feb. 13 to the progress of the Monrovia Renewal project and the refurbishment of the historic Santa Fe Depot.

The final item on the agenda: “Annexation” did bring up a lively conversation. Mayor Tom Adams said that he had asked that the item be placed on the agenda only to ask if there were some interest in it.

Town Council Chairman Dave Hall asked Vice Chair Terrence Williams to explain the council’s position. Williams said that it was “premature” to discuss the issue. “It would not be appropriate to entertain this at this time.” he said. He continued by explaining that the Town Council had yet to meet in a study session with the newly elected Supervisor for their area, Kathryn Barger.

In regard to this Town Council Member Joan Schmidt Clayton asked about Monrovia Police assistance when the stoplight near her own home failed in the event of heavy rain (she said this happened often and resulted in traffic accidents). Captain Alan Sanvictores explained that the Monrovia PD could be called in when there was an emergency and the Sheriff’s Department requested their assistance. “Public safety is our priority,” he said.

This thought was echoed later in the meeting when Mayor Tom Adams called for other issues to be added to future meetings of the two groups. Williams suggested that a Monrovia Police motor officer might be more “conservative” in his issuance of tickets for U-turns at a specific intersection. After Mayor Adams said: “Then his is doing his job,” Sanvictores repeated his comment that “public safety is our priority.”