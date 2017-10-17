35 Acres Burn Near Mount Wilson Tuesday Morning

By Terry Miller

A brush fire near the Mount Wilson Observatory started early Tuesday morning.

The fire broke out shortly before 4 a.m. according to LA County Fire reports which has burned 35 acres as of 10 a.m. high above Sierra Madre, Arcadia. Communication towers were threatened as were some television towers early on in the fire.

The Mount Wilson Observatory was evacuated as a precaution.

Chantry Flat and surrounding recreational cabins were also evacuated according to local television reports.

Firefighters are battling mild winds but hot temps.

Super Scoopers were called in and attached the fire as did fixed wing aircraft including a DC10 jet. Although the fire is only 5 percent contained it looks promising thanks to a quick air attacks by Los Angeles County Fire’s contract with the Canadian Super Scoopers and the DC10.

Monrovia Fire issued a Nixle Advisory late Tuesday morning:

“Mt. Wilson is on Fire (A Little Bit) … NO THREAT to Monrovia.

“Earlier this morning around 4:30 a.m., a brush fire started near Mt. Wilson. It is important to note that the fire is nowhere near Monrovia, and there is no direct threat to our community at this time. Currently the fire is burning at around 15 acres in size and is moving at a moderate rate of speed.



“We are aware that the fire is very visible and getting a lot of media attention, especially given the fire situations occurring throughout the State. Given that fact, we have instituted a Stage 2 Closure of Canyon Park and the Hillside Wilderness Preserve (HWP), which means that both facilities are closed to the general public, but that anyone who has rented a facility or is on a guided tour will be allowed to remain in the area. Also, City staff will remain onsite in Canyon Park and will be monitoring the HWP to supervise all ongoing activities.

“The Monrovia Fire Department will continue to monitor this situation, and if anything changes that may impact the safety of our community, the City will be certain to provide notification immediately at that time. For additional information related to this matter, please visit the City’s website at www.cityofmonrovia.org.”

For full details, view this message on the web. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.