Naked DUI Suspect Arrested after High Speed Pursuit from Monrovia to Covina

On June 17 at 8:07 p.m., an officer on patrol was flagged down by a witness and advised of a possible drunk driver. The officer saw the vehicle driving on the wrong side of the road and attempted to stop it.

The driver failed to yield and after several blocks of slow speed driving, began running red lights and picking up speed and the officer went in pursuit.

The Foothill Air Support Team helicopter responded and began calling the pursuit from the air. The vehicle entered the 210 Freeway heading east and travelling at approximately 80 miles per hour, but was going in and out of traffic.

The chase transitioned onto the 605 Freeway, exited at Arrow Highway. The suspect was driving recklessly, almost colliding with other vehicles and was running red lights, then reentered the freeway heading north.

Monrovia units backed off and the helicopter continued to follow the vehicle. The suspect eventually drove home to Covina, parked in the driveway and went into the house. Officers arrived and set up containment of the home. Dispatch was able to obtain homeowner’s information, who turned out to be the suspect’s father.

The father called the suspect and told him to surrender. After approximately 45 minutes, the suspect surrendered. The suspect walked out of the home naked and was arrested and taken into custody.