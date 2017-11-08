News

Alan Sanvictores Sworn in as Monrovia’s 9th Chief of Police

Alice Atkins swears in Alan Sanvictores as the 9th Chief of Monrovia’s Police Dept. on Tuesday, Nov. 7. Photo by Terry Miller/Beacon Media News

 

By Susan Motander

Monrovia has a new Chief of Police and his is a familiar face. Formerly a Captain with Monrovia Police Department, the new chief went through a full interview process before the appointment to his new position according to City Manager Oliver Chi.

Chi along with all the members of the City Council praised the new chief for his record and his involvement in the community.   On his part, Sanvictores thanked the city manager and the council, as well as his family, for their support as he faced his new position.

Sanvictores had special thanks for the men and women of the Monrovia Police Department, he also pledged his continued support for them and promised to be a real leader to them.

Superior Court Judge Ruben Garcia congratulated new Chief Alan Sanvictores on his appointment while Judges Rob Villerza and Bruce F. Marrs look on. Photo by Terry Miller/Beacon Media News

November 8, 2017

About Author

Staff


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Local Resources
Chamber of Commerce
Citizen Service Center
City Hall
Monrovia Police Department
Monrovia Fire Department
Your City Council
EDITORIAL CALENDAR
November 2017
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930  
Monrovia Weekly
Who We Are
Meet the Team
Contact Us
E-Edition
Corporate Site
Advertise With Us
Follow Us On Instagram

Searching