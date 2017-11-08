Alan Sanvictores Sworn in as Monrovia’s 9th Chief of Police

By Susan Motander

Monrovia has a new Chief of Police and his is a familiar face. Formerly a Captain with Monrovia Police Department, the new chief went through a full interview process before the appointment to his new position according to City Manager Oliver Chi.

Chi along with all the members of the City Council praised the new chief for his record and his involvement in the community. On his part, Sanvictores thanked the city manager and the council, as well as his family, for their support as he faced his new position.

Sanvictores had special thanks for the men and women of the Monrovia Police Department, he also pledged his continued support for them and promised to be a real leader to them.