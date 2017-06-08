Cal-AM to Complete Pipeline Work in Monrovia Within the Month

During the past few weeks, residents have noticed pipeline work occurring on Mountain Avenue, located just south of Huntington Drive. That work is being coordinated by California American Water Company (Cal-AM), as they are currently working on a pipeline replacement project. Cal-AM provides water service to the City of Duarte as well as some of the unincorporated areas of LA County, and their infrastructure does cross through parts of the City of Monrovia. Based on conversations with Cal-AM officials, their pipeline replacement work will occur on Mountain Avenue, between Huntington Drive and Bloomdale Street, and they expect that the work will be completed by the end of June 2017.

It should be noted that as this work is taking place south of Huntington Drive, it will not impact any of the recent road rehabilitation work that has taken place on Mountain Avenue. Furthermore, staff has issued an encroachment permit for this job and has outlined expectations for traffic control/mitigation, public safety and road reconstruction. As the project continues to progress, staff will be sure to share all pertinent details and keep the public informed of any anticipated traffic impacts. For any questions regarding the construction, please contact the Public Works Division at (626) 932-5575.