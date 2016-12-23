Christmas 2016 and New Year’s 2017 Closures and Reminders

December 23rd, 2016 by Monrovia Weekly

Due to Christmas Day and New Year’s Day both falling on a Sunday during the current Holiday Season, Pasadena City Hall and most City services will be closed on Monday, Dec. 26 in observance of Christmas Day and Monday, Jan. 2, 2017 in observance of New Year’s Day. Specific reminders, closures and exceptions are noted below.

Remember, both the Rose Parade and Rose Bowl Game will be held on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017.

Pasadena’s Fire and Police departments will be staffed during the holidays for all patrol, jail, fire, paramedic and other emergency services. For life-threatening emergencies, always call 911. For other incidents, “If You See Something, Say Something!” by calling police at (626) 744-4241. Be prepared to speak calmly, know your location and listen carefully to all questions asked. Celebrate responsibly and always designate a driver.

The City Council has finished its 2016 public meeting schedule. Its first regularly scheduled meeting in 2017 begins at 6:30 p.m., Monday, Jan. 9, in the Council Chamber at City Hall, 100 N. Garfield Ave.

Pasadena residents and businesses with any power emergencies should call the Pasadena Water and Power (PWP) Department at (626) 744-4673. For water-related emergencies call (626) 744-4138. PWP’s regular Customer Service Call Center will be closed for the Christmas and New Year’s holidays, but customers can still pay their bills by phone at (626) 744-4005 or on the Web at www.PWPweb.com.

Pasadena’s Citizen Service Center, (626) 744-7311, www.cityofpasadena.net/citizen-service-center is closed Dec. 25 to 26, but will offer special extending operating hours during the holidays to take your calls, including from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Dec. 27- Dec. 30; 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Dec. 31; 5 p.m. to midnight, Jan. 1, 2017 and midnight to 2 p.m., Jan. 2, 2017.

In addition, a toll-free “Visitor Hotline” at (877) 793-9911 operated by the Pasadena Convention and Visitors Bureau, www.visitpasadena.com, will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 29 and Friday, Dec. 30; and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 31, and Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017.

All motorists must obey all temporary “No Parking” signs posted for the Rose Parade and Rose Bowl. Vehicles will be towed at owners’ expense, no exceptions. Public access maps are at the city’s website, www.cityofpasadena.net.

Refuse will not be collected Monday, Dec. 26 and all refuse pick up will be delayed one day with pick up also on Saturday, Dec. 31. The following week, refuse will not be collected Monday Jan. 2 and all refuse pick up will be delayed one day with pick up also on Saturday Jan. 7.

Curbside Christmas tree recycling is Jan. 3 to Jan. 13, 2017. Christmas tree recycling drop off is from Dec. 27 to Jan. 5, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Eaton Blanche Park, 3100 E. Del Mar Blvd. and Robinson Park, 1081 N. Fair Oaks Ave.

On Dec. 25 and Jan. 1, 2017, Pasadena Transit and Dial-A-Ride services will not operate, but will resume regular service the following days. On Jan. 2, 2017, Pasadena Transit Routes 10, 20, 31/32 and 40 will detour around the parade route until 1:30 p.m. while Route 51/52 will be on detour around the parade route and during the Rose Bowl Game. Notifications will be posted at all bus stops on the affected ro

utes and on all buses. Please check www.pasadenatransit.net or call (626) 744-4055 for more information regarding detours.

Unless otherwise posted as “No Parking” or restricted due to special events, all parking meters are free and time limits will not be enforced on Christmas Day. All parking meter enforcement resumes on Dec. 26. Likewise, all parking meters are free and time limits will not be enforced on Jan. 1 and Jan. 2, 2017. Parking meter enforcement resumes on Jan. 3. Violations for “No Parking,” red curb violations, blocking fire hydrants or bus stops will be enforced on both holidays and cars are subject to being ticketed and towed.

Pasadena’s Holiday Overnight Parking Citation Moratorium occurs from 2 a.m. – 6 a.m., Dec. 23, 2016 through Jan. 3, 2017. Vehicles legally parked on the street—and not in violation of temporary No Parking restrictions on certain streets—will not be cited for overnight parking. Overnight parking citations will resume beginning 2 a.m., Jan. 4, 2017.