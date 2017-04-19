City Council Adjourns in Honor of Joannie Yuille

April 19th, 2017 by Monrovia Weekly
On Tuesday, the Monrovia City Council adjourned in honor of Joannie Yuille. In the course of the meeting Council Member Larry Spicer announced that Yuille had passed away earlier that day. No announcement of services has yet been made. A more complete tribute to her will be included in next week’s edition of this publication.
Ralph R walker
April 20, 2017 at 9:35 am
What a tremendous loss to the family and the Monrovia community in particular. Joannie Yuille was a true community activist from a early age at Monrovia High school.
Diminutive in size but powerful in her commitment to make Monrovia more inclusive for everyone in the community through various cultural events.
Joannie responded to the words of Dr. King’ “Life’s
most persistent and urgent question is ‘What are you doing for others” ….
Joannie I really will miss that radiant smile and your deep commitment knowing any event that you were a part of would be a great success.