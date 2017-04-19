City Council Adjourns in Honor of Joannie Yuille

April 19th, 2017 by Monrovia Weekly

On Tuesday, the Monrovia City Council adjourned in honor of Joannie Yuille. In the course of the meeting Council Member Larry Spicer announced that Yuille had passed away earlier that day. No announcement of services has yet been made. A more complete tribute to her will be included in next week’s edition of this publication.