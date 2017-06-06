Local Residents Fearful After Fifth Fatality in Monrovia/Duarte Area

Another teenager dead after gunfire erupts Sunday morning
Updated from original version: June 4, 2017
By Terry Miller
An Arcadia teen died following a shooting in a residential neighborhood between Monrovia and Duarte early Sunday, according to a written report from LASD.
Gabriel Shea Carlos died at approximately 1:40 a.m. after the shooting that occurred at the 400 block of Shrode Avenue, an unincorporated area of Duarte/Monrovia.
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau detectives are continuing their investigation into the shooting death of Carlos and actively following up on witness accounts for the shooting, and the two men who allegedly ran away from the scene.
Detectives said Temple Station deputies responded to a “shots fired” call at the location. Upon their arrival, they found a male, Hispanic juvenile unconscious and suffering from at least one gunshot wound to the upper body. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
While the Sherriff’s dept. is saying the shooting is not gang related, some friends Monday at the small memorial where Carlos died said there was “going to be more trouble …” According to one report, friends of Carlos seem to think they know who killed him but won’t talk out of fear. One mourner who wished to remain anonymous told Arcadia Weekly “this is a very dangerous area with at least two gangs, Gabriel was definitely not a gang member … he was very kind and friendly. Everyone loved him. They shot him in the back.”
Carlos attended Mt. Olive High School.
The shooting is the fifth reported fatal attack in the Duarte-Monrovia area this year.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org
We Love you Shea we will miss you. You we always be in my heart as the Angel that brought life,light and love the the Carlos and Shultz family.
Shy and quite when you walked into a room and your beautiful smile had more to say than 1000 words it would light up a room.
16 years ago from the day you were born your precence was a blessed gift from God to all of us.
Rest in peace and thank you for keeping our family happy with your spirit and love.
https://www.gofundme.com/celebrating-the-life-of-shea?pc=sms_db_co2876_v1&rcid=20b36f71c3c342a18bd1ce24f02673f3
Sadly victims everywhere. The tribulations of this horrific life is just not fair. The stench of hatred, and homicides fill the air. Nothing is sacred, nobody is safe. This dying planet is Satan’ domain. Evil is real, the Bible is true. It was definitely not written for non-believing, skeptical fools. The truth has been suppressed for too many years, by the evil, and extremely destructive powers that be. You would have to be literally, and spiritually blind to not see. The time of Satan is short, and so are our lives on this earth. Just like the sand in an hourglass, so are the days of our lives. There is a light, however, at the end of the tunnel. It is called eternal life, and narrow is the path to achieve it. Biblical instruction before leaving earth is key. You can even read The Holy Bible for free. Who will save your soul, from all the lies you’ve been told? Jewel had it partially correct when she wrote that song. Who will save YOUR soul?