Monrovia Crime Blotters: Aug 14 – Aug 20

Aug. 14

At 9:56 a.m., a traffic collision involving injuries was reported in the 100 block of W. Foothill. A vehicle moved into the double yellow center median and struck a motorcyclist who was already positioned in that area for a turning movement. Traffic had to be diverted on Foothill while emergency crews worked on the injured person. The motorcyclist sustained injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

At 11:35 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 400 block of W. Foothill regarding a disturbing male subject. The subject matched the description of a man officers had spoken with at prior disturbance calls earlier in the day. Officers arrived and located the same subject and determined he was too intoxicated to care for himself. He was arrested for public intoxication.

At 1:19 p.m., officers responded to the Community Center in the 100 block of W. Palm regarding the report of a naked male adult sleeping in a bathroom stall. Officers arrived and located a male subject sleeping inside a stall and he was partially undressed. As officers assisted the subject off of the ground, a small baggie containing a controlled substance was located underneath him. He was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.

At 8:18 p.m., police dispatch received a call from the Community Center in the 100 block of W. Palm regarding a male subject whose leg was bleeding significantly and he was requesting help. Officers arrived on scene quickly, assessed the wound, and determined the need to apply a tourniquet to the subject’s wound to prevent any further significant loss of blood. The subject had a shunt in his leg that had come out, which was causing the bleeding. The subject was taken to a hospital, where he was stabilized and later released to his family.

Aug. 15

At 10:45 a.m., an officer was on patrol in the 900 block of W. Foothill when he observed a male subject run from a business and down the street. The officer continued to observe the subject to see if he continued to run or made any other suspicious movement. The subject ran to a block wall and hid behind it. The officer stopped his vehicle and contacted the subject. The investigation revealed the subject had just stolen merchandise from the store. The subject was arrested for the theft.

Aug. 16

At 7:00 a.m., an officer was dispatched to a hotel parking lot in the 700 block of W. Huntington regarding several window smashes on customer and employee vehicles. Further investigation revealed five vehicles were broken into and cash, electronics, and sports gear was taken from the vehicles. The investigation is continuing.

At 1:43 p.m., officers responded to the report of an armed robbery at a gas station in the 1600 block of S. Myrtle. The suspects, two male Hispanic adults in their 20’s, walked into the store and brandished a black semi-automatic handgun at the female clerk. The suspects took money from the register, two phone chargers, beer and cigarettes. Both suspects exited the store with the stolen items and fled on foot to an awaiting vehicle on a nearby street. Officers conducted a search, but the suspects were not located. The investigation is continuing.

Aug. 17

At 3:03 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 700 block of Montana regarding an unresponsive male subject. Upon arrival, the officers were told by the subject’s roommates that he had overdosed on heroin. Officers quickly evaluated the subject and found he was not breathing and had no pulse. Officers performed CPR until paramedics arrived and took over. The paramedics were able to regain a pulse and the subject began breathing. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

At 3:37 a.m., officers on patrol observed two suspicious subjects and contacted the subjects in the 1200 block of S. Magnolia. One of the subjects, an adult female, showed symptoms of being under the influence of a controlled substance. She was also found to be in possession of several methamphetamine smoking pipes, a rock cocaine pipe and methamphetamine. She was arrested and taken to the station for booking and detoxification. She was later released with a citation to appear in court on the charges.

Aug. 18

At 9:01 a.m., a traffic collision was reported at Mayflower and Duarte involving three vehicles. Officers arrived and spoke to all parties involved and independent witnesses. It was determined that one of the drivers ran a red light, causing another vehicle to broadside him. That vehicle then swerved and struck another vehicle. Two parties were taken to the hospital with a complaint of pain and one had a laceration to his arm.

At 9:36 p.m., a grand theft was reported in the 100 block of W. Lemon. The victim was seated on the curb, waiting for her boyfriend to park his car. She had her purse in her lap. Two Hispanic female juveniles walked by and stole her purse from her. The loss was cash that was inside the purse. The investigation is continuing.

At 11:54 p.m., a resident in the area called and reported a loud party causing a disturbance in the 400 block of Monrovista and thought the party goers were vandalizing the home, which is vacant. Officers responded and broke up the party. While officers were dispersing the crowd, West Covina Police Department called and advised Monrovia Police Department of a robbery that had occurred in their city. A cell phone and other property had been taken from the victim, who was badly beaten, and the victim’s phone was tracked to the 400 block of Monrovista. West Covina officers responded to the scene and located the phone and other items inside a vehicle. The suspects were also located and arrested by the West Covina officers for the robbery.

Aug. 19

At 1:19 p.m., officers responded to the 300 block of W. Duarte Road regarding a traffic collision. A vehicle traveling on Duarte Road collided with several parked cars. The investigation determined that the driver of the vehicle was intoxicated. He was arrested and held for detoxification. He was later released on a citation to appear in court.

Aug. 20

At 3:03 a.m., a vehicle traveling in the 800 block of W. Colorado lost control and struck several parked vehicles. The driver was unable to regain control and the vehicle rolled over after colliding with the curb. The driver was taken to a hospital with minor injuries. It appears the driver was under the influence of marijuana. The investigation is contin