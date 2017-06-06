Monrovia Man Arrested for Multiple Forcible Sex Acts against Los Angeles Women

Jason Chung Chien Yu, 41, of Monrovia was arrested Wednesday May 24.

Jason Yu is suspected of numerous acts of forcible sex against multiple female adult victims in El Monte, Lynwood, Monterey Park, and Temple City. Investigators believe there are additional victims and wish to ask them to come forward.

Suspect Yu was arrested on Wednesday, May 24, 2017, charged with multiple sexual assault-related crimes including Forcible Sodomy and Kidnapping to Commit a Sexual Assault, and is being held in lieu of $1,370,000 bail.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department will hold a press conference Tuesday, June 6 at the Hall of Justice in Downtown Los Angeles to discuss the details of Yu’s arrest.

Investigators believe there may be additional victims and anyone with information about Yu can call the special victims bureau at 877- 710-LASD.