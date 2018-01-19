Crime

Keep Your Home and Family Safe & do not Open Your Door to a Stranger!

– Courtesy photo

Arcadia Police Officers responded to two separate home invasion robberies, which occurred within an hour of one another.  In both cases, the crimes occurred after 10:00 p.m., the suspects knocked on the victims’ doors, and the victims opened their doors to these strangers.

Please keep yourselves safe!  If you are not expecting anyone and someone knocks on your door, do not open the door.  If you have the ability to safely speak with the person through the door, an intercom, or a nearby window; you should do that without opening the door.  If you are not expecting a visitor or you do not know the person, do not let them into your home.  If this happens, call the Arcadia Police Department. We will send officers to investigate.

Additionally, the Arcadia Police Department is staffing additional officers to patrol during the evening hours this week, to ensure our community’s safety. If you see something suspicious in your neighborhood call the police immediately.

-Arcadia PD Dispatch = (626)574-5123
-Emergency = 9-1-1
-Non-emergencies: 626-574-5150

January 19, 2018

