Transit Police May Have Thwarted a Major Violent Incident

Sheriff Applauds Transit Officers’ Keen Observation Skills

By Terry Miller

At a press conference on Wednesday, June 21, Sheriff Jim McDonnell announced a remarkable arrest at the Sierra Madre Gold Line station that occurred just hours before.

It was there that the ardent observation of two Transit Policing Division deputies may have saved the lives of many people when they arrested a man for urinating in public.

Earlier in the day, at 9:20 a.m., Deputies Juan Gonzalez-Valencia and Katherine Zubo were on a foot-beat at the Gold Line station where they saw a man urinating in the station and immediately contacted him. The man refused to identify himself and was arrested.

“Their (Transit Police officer’s) proactive actions are commendable and may have saved a lot of lives on the transit this afternoon,” said Sheriff Jim McDonnell. “I’m proud of the great police work that deputies did and what they observed…not only today, but every day. We continue to work with our law enforcement transit partners to provide the highest quality of service to all riders.”

Christopher Harrison Goodine, 28, of Union City, Georgia, was arrested for Possession of a Silencer, Possession of an Assault Weapon and Possession of a High-Capacity Magazine. He was booked at East Los Angeles Sheriff’s Station and is being held in lieu of $50,500 bail.

After his arrest, a search of the suspect’s duffle bag was conducted and a cache of weapons was located.

The contents included a 40-caliber handgun with suppressor and extended magazines; a loaded AR-15 semi-automatic rifle with collapsible stock; two loaded, 30-round magazines; numerous rounds of loose, live ammunition; a machete-type knife; rope; and a notebook with unidentified writing inside. Marking on the handgun specified its use for restricted law enforcement or government only.

Captions

1. The cache of weapons found in the suspects duffle bag. Courtesy photo / LASD

2. Christopher Harrison Goodine, 28, of Union City, Georgia, was arrested for Possession of a Silencer, Possession of an Assault Weapon and Possession of a High-Capacity Magazine. – Courtesy photo / Monroe County Sheriff