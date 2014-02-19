Crosby, Stills & Nash, John Mayer, and others team up for the 2nd light up the blues concert to benefit Autism Speaks

February 19th, 2014 by Monrovia Weekly

Los Angeles, CA, February 19, 2014: Crosby, Stills & Nash (CSN), John Mayer, Don Felder, Brandi Carlile, Chris Stills and many special guests will return to Los Angeles on April 5 at The Theatre at Ace Hotel for the 2nd Light Up The Blues Concert-An Evening of Music to Benefit Autism Speaks, the world’s leading autism science and advocacy organization. Also performing are special guests-rapper Watsky, indie artist Xolie Morra, Rio “Soulschocka” Wyles, Adam Mandela Walden, and Neal Katz. The benefit concert will begin at 7:30 PM. Tickets go on sale this Saturday, February 22 at 10 AM PT through all Ticketmaster outlets, and online at: http://www.ticketmaster.com/event/09004C4EAABFAF7A

The April 5 event spotlights Light It Up Blue, Autism Speaks’ annual global awareness and fundraising campaign celebrated by the international Autism community during World Autism Awareness Day and throughout Autism Awareness Month in April. Proceeds from the Light Up The Blues Concert will go towards Autism Speaks’ research and advocacy efforts for families and individuals impacted by the disorder.

“We are so thrilled to be doing this again. Last year’s Light Up The Blues benefit was such an incredible event, life changing for all involved. We are so grateful to be able to bring such a special night of music to the Autism community and to support Autism Speaks,” says Kristen & Stephen Stills. Light Up The Blues will celebrate the many gifts of autistic individuals, while supporting Autism Speaks in their mission to raise awareness and continue to enact their successful advocacy on behalf of all those who navigate through the journey of Autism.

“We value our partnership with the Stills family on this amazing event that not only has great music, but also highlights the incredible talents of individuals on the spectrum, and lets them shine bright for a wonderful evening, ” said Matt Asner, Executive Director of Southern California for Autism Speaks.



-Photo by Terry Miller