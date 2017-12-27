Detectives Seek Public’s Help Finding Suspects in Gang-Related Murder at Monrovia Bar

On Friday, Dec. 1, 2017 at approximately 11:40 p.m., suspects William LaCroix Jr., Jeremiah LaCroix, Erika Torres and an unidentified male entered the Gem City Grill, a local bar located in the 100 block of East Olive Ave., in the city of Monrovia.

William LaCroix Jr. and Jeremiah LaCroix, both known gang members from Baldwin Park, engaged in a verbal confrontation with several rival gang members who were already inside the bar. The verbal confrontation escalated into a fight and Suspect Jeremiah LaCroix pulled out a gun and shot inside the crowded bar.

Two rival gang members and an innocent patron were struck by gunfire inside the bar.

All four suspects, William LaCroix Jr., Jeremiah LaCroix, Erika Torres and the unidentified male then fled the scene of the crime. Suspect Jeremiah LaCroix and the unidentified male, Hispanic adult, were seen fleeing in a white, four-door sedan, possibly Toyota Camry.

William LaCroix Jr. and Erika Torres were apprehended as they fled from the scene, running west on Olive Ave., by responding Monrovia Police Department officers.

Suspect William LaCroix Jr., a 34 year-old male, Hispanic and resident of Monrovia, was arrested for Murder and attempted murder with gang allegations. He is being held in lieu of two million dollars bail.

Suspect Erika Torres, a 33 year-old female, Hispanic and resident of Monrovia, was arrested for Murder and attempted murder with gang allegations. She is being held in lieu of two million dollars bail.

Follow up investigation led investigators to a residence in the city of Commerce on Tuesday, Dec. 19, in search of outstanding suspect Jeremiah LaCroix. Suspect Jeremiah LaCroix was not located, however, investigators found evidence that his parents, Anna Guerrero and William LaCroix Sr., had harbored and assisted their son, suspect Jeremiah LaCroix, in avoiding apprehension, following his escape from the shooting in the bar in Monrovia. Both parents were arrested and booked at East Los Angeles Sheriff’s Station. Suspect LaCroix Sr., a 57 year-old male, Hispanic and resident of Commerce, is being held in lieu of one million dollars bail. The mother, suspect Guerrero, a 63 year-old female Hispanic, is being held in lieu of two million dollars bail.

The whereabouts of Suspect Jeremiah LaCroix (pictured in wanted bulletin) remain unknown. Sheriff’s Homicide detectives are seeking the public’s assistance in locating the 31 year-old male, Hispanic, suspect who is known to frequent the areas of Monrovia, West Covina and Baldwin Park. He stands 6’00”, weighs 180lbs, and has brown eyes. His hair is brown, however he may have a shaved head. Suspect Jeremiah LaCroix also has multiple tattoos on the face, head and body and goes by the moniker “Ciego.”

Additional information developed in the case lead investigators to Jacob Webb (pictured in wanted bulletin), a gang member and acquaintance of Suspects and brothers Jeremiah LaCroix and William LaCroix Jr. It is believed that Suspect Webb assisted Suspect Jeremiah LaCroix avoid apprehension after the Monrovia shooting. Investigators are actively attempting to locate and arrest him, as there is an active warrant issued out for his arrest. Sheriff’s Homicide detectives are seeking the public’s assistance in locating the 29 year-old male, Hispanic suspect who is known to frequent the West Covina and Baldwin Park areas. He is a known gang member, stands 6’04” and weighs 220 lbs. He has multiple tattoos on his face, head, body and goes by the moniker “King Khash.”

A third suspect that remains outstanding is the unidentified male, Hispanic, Homicide investigators believe to be the getaway driver. The unidentified suspect may possibly go by the name of “Alfonso,” who may be driving a white, Toyota Camry or similar type vehicle.

The weapon used in the commission of the crime has not been recovered.

Video surveillance of the suspects entering the location is available.

One of the surviving victims who was struck by gunfire remains at a local hospital in critical condition. The other surviving victim sustained a non-life threatening injury.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP, or “P3 Mobile” for the hearing impaired, on Google play or the App Store, or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.