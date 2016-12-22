DUI Driver’s License Checkpoint

December 22nd, 2016 by Monrovia Weekly

Monrovia Police Department will be conducting a DUI/CDL checkpoint on Friday night, Dec. 30. Vehicles entering the checkpoint will be stopped. Drivers will then be evaluated for being under the influence of alcohol and checked for having a valid driver’s license.

Over the course of the past three years, DUI collisions have resulted in 30 injury crashes, harming 41 of our citizens and neighbors of Monrovia.

In California, this deadly crime led to countless deaths because someone failed to designate a sober driver. Alcohol and drug-impaired deaths still make up the largest category of overall vehicle fatalities, with 29 percent of all deaths being caused by a drunk driver.

Monrovia Police reminds everyone that they can assist in preventing this crime from ever occurring. If you are planning a gathering or celebration with alcohol included, or if you are out on the town, plan ahead and designate a non-drinking sober driver. A DUI and drug-impaired arrest can cost up to $10,000 or more for the first offense, including time in jail, the loss or your driver’s license and higher insurance rates.

These enforcement efforts are funded by a grant from the State of California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Remember, everyone is encouraged to do your part to keep our roadways safe. Report drunk drivers – call 911.