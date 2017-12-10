Fire in Monrovia has been contained and is now under control- 6 Acres Burned

(12/9/17, 11:23 p.m.): More good news to report regarding the fire… our crews have made additional progress in getting the blaze contained, and while we will have firefighting personnel on scene throughout the remainder of this evening, for all intents and purposes, the fire is now contained and under control.

Based on the latest information we have available from our firefighting team on the scene, here is what we know:

 The fire has been completely contained at around 5 acres in size.

 Firefighting personnel will remain on the scene throughout the remainder of the night.

 The mandatory evacuation order remains in effect for the 500 block of Norumbega Drive.

 The cause of the fire is currently under investigation, and fire investigators have already been deployed on scene to assess the situation.

The City will maintain staffing for a Level 1 activation of our Emergency Opera tions Center to coordinate our response to the overall situation for the remainder of the evening. Furthermore, the City will continue to maintain an evacuation center at the Monrovia Community Center (119 West Palm Avenue) where any displaced resident can take shelter. Also of note, any evacuee with pets are welcome at the Monrovia Community Center, as the City has coordinated with the Pasadena Humane Society for their agency to be on scene with pet related supplies.

Lastly, the City has been informed of media reports that a water tank was damaged during the fire. We wanted to share that the water tank, which was damaged by the fire is not an in-service facility, and in fact was decommissioned back in the 1950s.

Given that the overall situation has started to stabilize, unless anything changes, this will be the City’s final update for on the fire for this evening.

Moving forward, to stay up to date on the status of the overall situation here in Monrovia, we encourage everyone to check the City’s website (www.cityofmonrovia.org).

The City will continue to post updates as the local fire conditions change.

