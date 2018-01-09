First Rains of Season Cause Crash on Chestnut and Myrtle

Photos by Terry Miller

Monrovia police and fire personnel responded to multiple 911 calls Monday evening to reports of a vehicle rollover at Chestnut ant Myrtle at approximately 5:30 p.m.

According the Monrovia Police Dept., a woman was stopped at the light going Southbound on Myrtle; when the light changed she accelerated and due to the rain slicked road, lost control striking the center median which caused the vehicle to rollover.

Firefighters and paramedics quickly extricated the woman who was miraculously uninjured. She was transported to Methodist as a precaution.