News

First Rains of Season Cause Crash on Chestnut and Myrtle

Photos by Terry Miller 

Monrovia police and fire personnel responded to multiple 911 calls Monday evening to reports of a vehicle rollover at Chestnut ant Myrtle at approximately 5:30 p.m.

According the Monrovia Police Dept., a woman was stopped at the light going Southbound on Myrtle; when the light changed she accelerated and due to the rain slicked road, lost control striking the center median which caused the vehicle to rollover.

Firefighters and paramedics quickly extricated the woman who was miraculously uninjured. She was transported to Methodist as a precaution.

January 9, 2018

About Author

Monrovia Weekly

Our team focuses on delivering you the most informative and interesting articles from a variety of sections to keep you well-equipped with everyday knowledge!


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Local Resources
Chamber of Commerce
Citizen Service Center
City Hall
Monrovia Police Department
Monrovia Fire Department
Your City Council
EDITORIAL CALENDAR
January 2018
M T W T F S S
« Dec    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  
Monrovia Weekly
Who We Are
Meet the Team
Contact Us
E-Edition
Corporate Site
Advertise With Us
Follow Us On Instagram

Searching