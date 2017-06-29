Germany’s Aldi Supermarket Under Construction At Monrovia Landing

By Terry Miller

The German Aldi Supermarket and TJ Maxx / Homegoods construction is well underway in the old Albertson’s Shopping Center which has been appropriately named, ‘Monrovia Landing.’

The shopping center’s new ownership group (Warner Pacific) to facilitate the reestablishment of the facility.

The newly reimagined shopping center will feature an Aldi Supermarket and TJ Maxx / Homegoods store, and of particular note, the developer agreed to preserve the plane mural currently located on the building see in the photo above.

The Monrovia Landing shopping center will see the existing Michael’s store moving next to O’Reilly Auto Parts. There will be a small addition of approximately 2,300 SF to the west of the existing facility to give O’Reilly’s Auto Parts a larger façade, and when everything is completed, the current concept plan breaks down the tenants as follows:

– O’Reilly’s Auto Parts – 6,700 SF

– Michael’s – 23,100 SF

– Aldi Supermarket – 23,400 SF

– TJ Maxx / HomeGoods – 43,000 SF

– Vacant future tenant space – 20,100 SF

Aldi recently announced that their private label items dominate Best New Products Awards (BNPA).

With eight out of 31 BNPA categories going to Aldi private label products, it’s clear the German discount retailer has developed a winning strategy for its store branded items. Winning items were in a variety of product types, including Aldi’s Specially Selected Brioche Buns, Nature’s Nectar Coconut Water, SimplyNature Organic Cage Free Brown Eggs and SimplyNature White Cheddar Puffs.

Not only are these awards a signal of Aldi’s success in the discount grocery space, but also a reminder of changing consumer sentiments toward private label products. A few years ago, store branded products were viewed as “generic” knock-offs, and many shoppers felt that they lacked the same nutrition and reliability as national brands. Improved design, flavor profiles and pricing, however, have changed this perception.

No word yet on construction completion or opening date.