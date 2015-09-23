Gold Line Extension ‘Substantial Completion’ Agreement Signed

September 23rd, 2015 by Monrovia Weekly

Kevin Haboian, Senior Vice President of Parsons Transportation Group; Matt Scott, Vice President and District Manager of Kiewit Infrastructure West Co.; and Habib F. Balian, Chief Executive Officer of the Foothill Gold Line Construction Authority all signed the ‘Substantial Completion’ agreement Wednesday morning in Monrovia.

The nearly $1 billion, six-station Foothill Gold Line light rail project from Pasadena to Azusa is on time and on budget to reach substantial completion of its $515 million alignment design-build contract (the third and final contract) on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2015. This follows five years of design and construction for the project. At the press conference, key team members discussed the importance of this milestone and next steps for the line. The Substantial Completion Certificate recognizes that all conditions have been met by the design-build team, Foothill Transit Constructors – a Kiewit Parsons Joint Venture – to reach substantial completion.