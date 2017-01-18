Historic Santa Fe Depot Renovation Set to Begin

January 18th, 2017 by Monrovia Weekly
Restoration efforts for the Historic Santa Fe Depot will begin this week. To facilitate the construction, public access to the Station Square Promenade will be restricted for the duration of the work.
During the past several weeks, the project team coordinating the rehabilitation of the Historic Santa Fe Depot has been engaged in an intensive planning effort to prepare for the upcoming construction work.
The city will be placing pedestrian detour and way-finding signs on site to direct individuals around the construction area. Commuters of the Gold Line will not be impacted significantly by construction activity; and the Monrovia Gold Line Station will remain open to the public.
For people dependent on the bus, Foothill Transit will be moving their bus stop for Line 270 which is currently located at the terminus of Primrose Avenue at Station Square. During construction, the stop will be moved one block north of its current location onto Pomona Avenue near Primrose Avenue.
james
January 25, 2017 at 8:49 am
great idea keep me posted