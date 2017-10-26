HomeGoods and TJMaxx Open in Monrovia

Huntington Landing, as the development at Shamrock and Huntington Drive is now known, saw the opening of the first two of its new tenants on Sunday: HomeGoods and TJMaxx. The site honors the heritage of the location at the former site of the Monrovia Airport.

With eager shoppers lining up across the front of both stores, the companies presented two local charities with substantial donations. Foothill Unity Center and Elizabeth House were the recipients of the companies’ generosity.

When the stores opened those shoppers quickly began to fill their carts. At several times the line reached the back of the stores, but according to shoppers the wait to check out took only minutes.

Michael Odell of Warner Pacific Properties, the development company involved, said that the next tenant to open will be Aldi’s, a grocery store. It is set to open on December 7. The final new tenant will be Ulta, the cosmetic company. No date has been established for its opening. Michael’s and O’Reilly Auto are already established at the location.