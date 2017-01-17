Local Activists Mobilize in San Gabriel Valley

January 17th, 2017 by Monrovia Weekly

By Terry Miller

Motorists are used to seeing people with signs on the freeway off-ramps, perhaps almost numb to the staggering number of homeless people asking for ‘spare change,’ seemingly everywhere in Los Angeles County.

However, on Tuesday morning, about 10 local activists dotted cities from Pasadena to Monrovia asking NOT for money but what you can do for your country. The activists are asking the public NOT watch the inauguration of the highly-controversial, President-elect Donald Trump, on Friday.

Norma, who has been an activist since the 1960’s, sported ear-muffs on a chilly January morning, took up a position at Allen and the 210 Freeway holding a sign that read…” NO T.V. On Friday #No2Trump.”

The Twitter hashtag has numerous references for those who oppose Trump’s new-found position as Chief Executive.

In fact, 52 Democratic legislators, thus far, have joined the growing list of representatives who will be boycotting Trump’s inauguration.

According to the Washington Post, “A growing group of Democratic lawmakers will boycott President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration Friday to protest what they described as his alarming and divisive policies, foreign interference in his election and his criticism of civil rights icon John Lewis, a congressman from Georgia.

The number of representatives boycotting the event rose sharply after Trump tweeted Saturday that Rep. Lewis (D) is “all talk, talk, talk” and should “finally focus on the burning and crime infested inner-cities.”

Lewis, who sees Trump’s Nov. 8 win as illegitimate because of alleged, Russian interference in the election, is best known for leading civil rights protests in the 1960s, including the 1965 march across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Ala., where state troopers brutally attacked the crowd.

The list of local legislators includes Grace Napolitano and Judy Chu, who supported Rep. Lewis with the hastag #StandWithJohnLewis, will not attend the inauguration. Longtime legislator Maxine Walters also has thrown in her objection to Trump on Twitter saying…”I never ever contemplated attending the inauguration or any activities associated w/ @realDonaldTrump. I wouldn’t waste my time.”

The peaceful transfer of power that has occurred on every Inauguration Day is a ‘hallmark of our country’s democracy,’ according to www.usa.gov. Inauguration Day, since 1937, has been on Jan. 20. When and when it was not Jan. 20, Inauguration Day has been a historical day. George Washington delivered the first and shortest inaugural address at 135 words; William McKinley’s 1901 inauguration was the first one to be filmed; and the most recent inauguration was that for outgoing-president, Barack Obama, on Jan. 20, 2013.

Officials are putting the final touches on what will be nearly a week of celebrations for Mr. Trump’s inauguration on Friday.

According to The New York Times, inauguration celebrations could cost more than $200 million, based past event and estimates; and the money comes from donors and taxpayers alike.