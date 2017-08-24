News

Look Out for Our Annual Readers’ Choice Special Section Coming Aug. 31

Special Insert in next week’s publication

Beacon Media News thanks you, our readers and advertisers

Beacon Media News, publisher of Arcadia Weekly, Pasadena Independent and Monrovia Weekly, is proud once again to present our annual salute to our loyal advertisers, chosen by you – our readers – as tops in their chosen field.

Readers’ Choice is our annual tip-of-the-hat, if you will, to local tradesmen and women, selected by our readers, as the very best in their chosen profession.

This is a once a year deference to you, the reader, for giving us the opportunity to shine a Beacon (if you’ll pardon our shameless plug) on your favorite enterprises.

Thanks to you, loyal readers and advertisers, this year we celebrate our 21st year publishing local newspapers (and, of course, our corresponding websites.)

We will continue to be your leading provider of relevant, trusted local news that affects you and engages your community.

We value deeply the role you all play in the production of the newspapers. Thank you!

This, indeed, feels more important now than ever with the rapid changes in the world, particularly in our ever-increasing digital integration.

Thank you again for supporting local businesses … we will continue to bring you news and messages from our family of advertisers in perpetuity.

– Terry Miller, Editor

August 24, 2017

