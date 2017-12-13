Missing Child Last Seen Tuesday

The Arcadia Police Department is seeking your help in locating a missing child: Gianna Monroy, female, White, 17 yrs, 5’5″, 125 lbs, long brown hair, hazel eyes. Takes anti-depressant medication.

Last seen at 1500 block of S. Santa Anita Avenue, Arcadia at 9:30 a.m. wearing a black sweatshirt with a hood, black sweatpants, Adidas brand slippers and a gray backpack. If you have information that can assist in helping safely locate Gianna Monroy, please call 911 or contact the Arcadia Police Department at (626)-574-5156.