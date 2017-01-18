Monrovia Blotters: Jan. 12 – Jan. 15

January 18th, 2017 by Monrovia Weekly

Jan. 13

At 3:21 a.m., an alarm activation was reported at business in the 600 block of W. Huntington Drive. Officers arrived and found the front doors had been pried open. Video surveillance of the business revealed the suspects were two male African-Americans; one dressed in all red and wearing a mask and black gloves, the second wearing dark clothing, a dark mask and white gloves. The loss was undetermined. The suspects forced entry with a yellow crowbar.

A second burglary alarm activation was reported a few minutes later at 3:28 a.m. in the 900 block of East Huntington Drive. Officers arrived and found the front doors to this business had also been pried open. Video surveillance revealed the same two suspects committed both burglaries. The loss appeared to be narcotics from the pharmacy at the second location. A green SUV type vehicle was seen leaving the area. The investigations are continuing.

At 8:45 a.m., a female adult phoned from a residence in the 200 block of Terrace View to report she had been beaten up by her boyfriend. Officers responded to the residence and spoke to both parties. The victim reported that her boyfriend strangled and struck her, and she had visible injuries. The male suspect admitted to the allegations and he was arrested. He later bonded out of custody. The victim was notified and provided an Emergency Protective Order.

At 7:56 p.m., a traffic collision was reported at Myrtle and Huntington. A vehicle made a turning movement to maneuver around a bus and lost control. The vehicle jumped the center median and struck a tree. The tree then fell over and struck a passing vehicle. The only injury was to a passenger in the primary vehicle.

Jan. 14

At 9:10 p.m., a caller reported a possible drunk driver in the 1300 block of South Fifth Avenue. An officer arrived and located a vehicle that matched the description of the possible drunk driver. The officer made a traffic stop and the investigation revealed the driver was in possession of drug paraphernalia. The suspect was arrested and taken into custody.

Jan. 15

At 1:11 a.m., officers were on patrol in the 400 block of South Myrtle Avenue and recognized a suspect who had an outstanding arrest warrant. They contacted the suspect, confirmed the warrant and took him into custody. The suspect is being held pending his court appearance.

At 1:23 a.m., officers were on patrol in the 100 block of East Lemon Avenue and recognized another subject who they knew had an outstanding arrest warrant. They contacted the suspect, confirmed the warrant and took him into custody. The suspect is being held pending a court appearance.