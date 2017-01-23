Monrovia Blotters: Jan. 19 – Jan. 22

January 23rd, 2017 by Monrovia Weekly

Jan. 19

At 9:16 a.m., a battery incident was reported at Maple and Mayflower. A male and female subject were involved in an argument, and the male subject punched the female in the face and walked away. The female was treated by Monrovia Fire Department paramedics. She did not know the male subject’s full name. The investigation is continuing to identify the suspect.

At 10:38 p.m., police responded to the report of a vehicle that had just crashed through the gate of the cemetery in the 200 block of East Duarte Road. The reporting party gave a description of the vehicle and driver. An officer responding to the incident saw a vehicle matching the description heading north on Ivy. The vehicle had collision damage to the front and two flat tires. The officer stopped the vehicle and after investigation, the driver was arrested for driving under the influence. The driver was also found to have an outstanding warrant for his arrest.

Jan. 20

At 8:24 a.m., a robbery was reported at a business in the 1600 block of South Mountain Avenue. A male subject shoplifted items by placing them in his waistband and walking out of the store. Store loss prevention officers attempted to detain the suspect outside of the store, but he resisted and a struggle ensued. The suspect was ultimately detained by loss prevention and no one was injured. The suspect was arrested.

At 10:06 p.m., an officer was dispatched to a business in the 1600 block of South Mountain Avenue regarding a robbery. The suspect entered the business, selected four purses from a display rack and walked toward the exit doors. A loss prevention agent stepped in front of the suspect to block his path to the door. The suspect grabbed the loss prevention agent in a choke hold, pushed her out of his way and fled the business with the merchandise. The investigation is continuing.

Jan. 21

At 12:37 p.m., a grand theft incident was reported at a business parking lot in the 400 block of West Huntington Drive. The victim parked his Toyota Sequoia in the lot and went into the business. He returned to his vehicle approximately an hour later and discovered the catalytic convertor was taken off his vehicle. The investigation is continuing.

At 2:37 p.m., a theft from a vehicle was reported in the area of Lemon and Heliotrope. The victim parked his vehicle on Jan. 20 at 6:15 p.m. He returned to his vehicle the next day and found it had been broken into and ransacked. A handbag containing a computer and a bag of tools were taken. The investigation is continuing.

At 2:40 p.m., a caller reported that a white Toyota Corolla had been parked in the 1100 block of Carmelita Circle for several days and wanted it marked for 72 hour parking. A computer check revealed the vehicle had been reported stolen out of Whittier. The vehicle was recovered.

At 2:44 p.m., a theft from a vehicle was reported in the 300 block of North May Avenue. The victim parked her vehicle on the street the day before. She returned to the vehicle the next day and found the interior had been ransacked. A pair of headphones and two bags of new women’s clothing that were left in the vehicle were taken. The investigation is continuing.

At 9:41 p.m., a male subject was talking on his phone in the 300 block of South Primrose Avenue. Three suspects walked by and began laughing at him. The victim walked away and the suspects followed him. When he got to the corner of Lime and Primrose, the suspects surrounded him. One of the suspects hit the victim several times in the face. Another suspect pushed him in the back. The victim was pushed and hit by the suspects. During the assault, one of the suspects took his belt off and struck the victim twice with it, causing a laceration to his head. The suspects then fled, running west on lemon and south on Magnolia. The victim notified police. Officers arrived and checked the area. They located two of the suspects at a residence in the 200 block of West Colorado. The suspects were identified by the victim and arrested. The investigation is continuing.

At 11:22 p.m., a subject was reported dumping trash behind a business in the 400 block of West Duarte Road. Officers arrived and detained the subject. A computer check revealed he had an outstanding warrant for his arrest. During a pat-down search, the subject was found to have a glass pipe and a small baggie of methamphetamine on his person. He was arrested and taken into custody.

Jan. 22

At 12:32 a.m., a traffic collision was reported at Magnolia and Huntington. One driver rear ended the other. Officers arrived and determined there were no injuries. One of the drivers admitted to taking prescription drugs and after investigation was determined to be under the influence. She was arrested for driving under the influence.

At 4:36 a.m., an alarm company called to report alarm activation at a business in the 900 block of West Duarte Road. Officers arrived and saw the glass to the front doors had been smashed. Officers cleared the location, but no suspects were located. It was determined that the suspects took the till from the cash register, but there was no money inside the till at the time. The investigation is continuing.

At 10:03 a.m., a vandalism incident was reported at a hotel in the 900 block of West Huntington Drive. The victim reported that her vehicle had been vandalized while it was parked overnight in the hotel parking lot. The rear driver’s side window was shattered. The investigation is continuing.