Monrovia Community Media of the Foothills to Continue Managing KGEM, For Now

By Susan Motander

A rather innocuous item, relating to KGEM, on the consent calendar at Monrovia’s City Council meeting sparked comments from the community and a discussion among the council members themselves. This issue was the renewal of the contract with Community Media of the Foothills (CMF) to run the city’s community access television station, KGEM.

Ultimately, the council voted to approve only a 90-day extension of the existing contract instead of the proposed 1-year renewal with an additional two 1-year extensions that would take the contract out to 2020. It was the issues raised and the discussion that made this topic of interest.

As the notes for each council meeting state “Items listed on the Consent Calendar are considered to be routine by the City Council and will be acted upon by one motion.” However those same notes also indicate that any member of the council or “citizen” can request that any item be pulled from the Consent Calendar and discussed as any other agenda item. Such was the case with the issue of the renewal of the CMF contract.

At least Joey Delgado of the local band, the Delgado Brothers, asked to speak about the issue, and so it was addressed in advance of all the other items on the Agenda. Delgado described his concerns about a personal matter over which he and the station executive director, Lance Mungia, had. He described how this issue led him to having doubts about the management of the station in general. At several times during his remarks to the council, Delgado seemed to be almost choking he was so upset.

Others rose to question the management as well including a woman who identified herself as a non-profit specialist. This woman, La Quetta Shamblee , questioned the non-profit status of CMF saying that it was her experience non-profits and with CMF that led her to question how financial matters were being handled by them.

Mungia also rose to speak in defense of the manner CMF was being run. Among other statements Mungia said, “We have been incredibly giving.”

Gayle Montgomery who regularly addresses the council on a number of issues, spoke to this saying that she considered Joey Delgado one of Monrovia’s three great “Treasurers.” As such, she said she was upset to see someone “That incredibly talented that upset, it pains me to see him so disturbed.” She suggested, that CMF might need additional education and assistance as to the requirements of non-profit status and its obligations. She said with all this in mind, the council should “take a little more time.”

Angela Jackson, who identified herself as the individual who sent the council her own and another former employee’s letters of complaint last year, asked the council to consider the issues of mismanagement she alleged at that time.

Ralph Walker, a regular host and interviewer at the cable station, and another of the “Treasurers” Montgomery named, said “The ball was dropped on following up on issues raised by the council a year ago and again six months ago when this issue was also discussed. He said “This has been a festering situation.”

Walker added, “The Board of Directors (of CMF) have to be brought to involvement.” He called upon them to look at the problem. He concluded his remarks by looking directly at those in attendance and the camera and saying “Monrovia Residents, get involved!”

When it was the council’s turn to discuss the issue, Council Member Gloria Crudgington reminded her fellow council members that the council had been promised an inventory of the equipment CMF controls. City Manager Oliver Chi said that inventory had not been received. She also noted that CMF had not completed several other requirements of its contract including providing the city with a copy of its budget.

Crudgington also took a moment to explain the relationship between CMF, KGEM and the city. The City owns KGEM, the community access station. The city contracts with CMF, a non-profit corporation, to run KGEM. CMF is a separate entity and is run by a board of directors. Any resident of the city can ask to be a voting member of Community Media of the Foothills. Any member can stand for election to the Board of the corporation.

Chi noted that the city expected the manager of its cable station to air City Council and Planning Commission meetings as well as other city functions. The terms of the proposed contract list these activities.

Council Member Becky Shevlin also questioned the management of the station saying, “Something is obviously not quite right.”

In contrast Council Member Alex Blackburn questioned the rationale in asking about personnel issues at CMF. He asked if the city involved itself in the HR (Human Resources) issues of other companies with which it contracted. He asked about and contract obligations CMF was not meeting.

After further discussion regarding reports as to budget, “down” time vs. “air” times, and other such issues, the council ultimately voted to extend the contract 90 days to allow CMF to answer the questions raised and file the obligatory reports.

Captions:

1 – Joey Delgado, of the Delgado Brothers, was deeply emotional at council and raised some serious concerns and doubts about the management of the station in general. – Photo by Terry Miller / Beacon Media News

2 – Ralph Walker, a regular host and interviewer at the cable station, said, “The ball was dropped on following up on issues raised by the council. – Photo by Terry Miller / Beacon Media News