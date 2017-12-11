Monrovia Crime Blotter: Dec. 7 – Dec. 10

Dec. 7

At 10:13 a.m., officers responded to a business parking lot in the 600 block of W. Huntington regarding a male subject walking around and yelling, causing a disturbance. Officers contacted the subject and a computer check revealed he had an outstanding warrant; he was arrested. An inventory of his property revealed he was in possession of someone else’s driver’s license and debit card. Further investigation revealed the two items were reported stolen from a vehicle in another city. The victim did not know the subject and did not give him permission to be in possession of his license or debit card. The suspect was additionally charged with possessing another person’s identifying information and for possession of an access card without cardholder’s consent.

At 9:28 p.m., an officer stopped a vehicle for several vehicle code violations. The driver was found to be too impaired to drive a motor vehicle safely and was arrested for DUI. Due to driver’s high level of intoxication, the Monrovia Fire Department paramedics were summoned. The driver was taken to a hospital for medical treatment.

At 10:01 p.m., a vehicle was reported stolen from the area of Myrtle and Central. The victim called police and reported that he had been in an accident on the freeway and he exited at Myrtle. He parked his car near Myrtle and Central and then went to call his daughter. When he returned to the vehicle, it was gone. The investigation is continuing.

Dec. 8

At 2:29 a.m., officers were dispatched on the report of a family disturbance at a residence in the 500 block of E. Olive. After interviewing both parties, the husband was arrested for battery and taken into custody.

At 12:00 noon, a theft from a vehicle was reported in the 200 block of W. Lemon. An unknown suspect entered the victim’s unlocked vehicle and stole his wallet from the center console. His wallet contained various debit and credit cards. One of the cards had already been used at an unknown location. The investigation is continuing.

At 3:58 p.m., a female subject was detained for shoplifting at a business in the 500 block of W. Huntington. She entered the location, grabbed a handbag and exited the store without paying. The suspect did not have any identification or form of payment on her. She was arrested and taken into custody. The suspect was also found to have an outstanding warrant. She was later released with a citation to appear in court on the charges.

At 8:27 p.m., a disturbing subject was reported at a business in the 300 block of W. Huntington. Officers arrived and contacted the subject, who showed signs of drug influence. A search of his person revealed he had a methamphetamine pipe in his possession. After investigation, the subject was arrested for being under the influence of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

At 8:40 p.m., officers responded to the report of a shoplifting in progress at a business in the 500 block of W. Huntington. As officers arrived, the loss prevention officer was detaining a male adult for shoplifting. A search of the suspect revealed methamphetamine and a methamphetamine pipe. The suspect was arrested for shoplifting, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Dec. 9

At 2:02 a.m., an officer stopped a vehicle for vehicle code violations in the area of Mountain and Royal Oaks. The investigation revealed the driver was too impaired to drive a motor vehicle safely and the suspect was arrested for driving under the influence. The vehicle was stored.

At 4:18 a.m., an officer observed a suspicious subject in a vehicle at a closed business. He contacted the subject and a computer check revealed he had two warrants for his arrest. During a search of the subject, he was found to be in possession of methamphetamine. The subject was arrested.

At 10:19 a.m., a grand theft was reported at a business in the 100 block of W. Chestnut. Unknown suspects cut the lock to the gate and took a compressor from the rear of the business. The investigation is continuing.

Dec. 10

At 11:29 a.m., a theft was reported at a business in the 600 block of W. Huntington. The victim realized her wallet had been taken from her purse while she was at the business the day prior. When she contacted the bank to cancel her accounts, she was informed of two fraudulent transactions made to her account. The investigation is continuing.

At 7:43 p.m., an officer on patrol saw a subject trying to jump start a vehicle parked in a no-parking zone. The officer contacted the subject and noticed the subject appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance. A computer check of the subject revealed he had a warrant for his arrest. He was arrested and held for a sobering period. He was later released on a citation to appear in court on the charges.

At 8:24 p.m., a vehicle was reported stolen from a business parking lot in the 500 block of W. Huntington. The victim had been shopping and was returning to her vehicle, when she saw her vehicle being driven away. The vehicle had been parked and secured at the location. Officers conducted an area check, but did not locate the vehicle. The investigation is continuing.