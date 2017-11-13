Monrovia Moves Municipal Election Date

By Susan Motander

In order to comply with state law, SB (Senate Bill) 415, the California Voter Participation Rights Act, the Monrovia City Council voted to move its elections. This Senate Bill mandates local elections be moved from stand-alone dates to a date to coincide with a statewide election to ensure a better turnout.

The action of the council on Tuesday will move the next municipal election from April of 2019 to March of 2020. This will extend the terms of the Mayor and two council members, those elected in April 2017, Becky Shevlin and Gloria Crudgington, to March 2020.

This was done since the state election code requires that a change in the date of the municipal elections to make them coincide with statewide elections, note extend or shorten the terms of elected officials by more than 12 month. The Monrovia Council had the option of shortening the existing terms by five months or lengthening by 11 months, the council selected the latter option.