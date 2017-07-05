In Monrovia, Parking is Such Sweet Sorrow

By Susan Motander

On July 11th, the Mayor’s Old Town Advisory Board will review proposals for short term parking adjustment in Old Town.

According to Oliver Chi’s City Manager’s report, over the last few months, staff has been “assessing a variety of different parking adjustments in Old Town to respond to merchant inquiries regarding possible ways to improve the overall parking situation.”

There are long term, medium term and short term plans being considered. The short term adjustments to be considered by MOTAB include offering valet parking in Old Town, making adjustments to inconsistent red curb markings on Lime Avenue just east of Myrtle Avenue and increasing on-street time for spaces to park located on Lime Avenue and Lemon Avenue (between Ivy Avenue and Myrtle Avenue) from 90 minutes to 3 hours. The City will also begin a merchant education program encouraging merchants and employees to park in the Paragon and Colorado Commons structures.

These adjustments are relatively simple according to Chi and can be implemented quickly (pending the input of MOTAB). Chi also noted that the City will continue to develop other improvements including potentially using private lots..

1, 2, 3, 4, 5. Is valet parking in Old Town going to come to pass? Myrtle merchants want answers to the long term problems the city faces. – Photo By Terry Miller/Beacon Media News