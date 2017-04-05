Monrovia’s Second Historic District: Encinitas

April 5th, 2017 by Susan Motander

On Tuesday the Monrovia City Council approved the city’s second historic district, the 100 and 200 blocks of North Encinitas Avenue. It took just over two years to prepare all the evidence necessary for the documents supporting the establishment of the District. The Council was unanimous in its support of the District

The Encinitas Historic District working group (EHDwg) is a collection of residents of the neighborhood in question. With the assistance of the Monrovia Historic Preservation Group (MOPHG), the EHDwg gathered the necessary signatures to allow the City Council to consider the application.

At the meeting on Tuesday, Gloria Crudgington thanked the residents of the neighborhood for “their hard work.” She also said, “I can’t tell you how touched I am that we are celebrating a middle class neighborhood,” noting that many such districts are only established in more affluent areas.

This year the MOHPG annual home tour will feature six of the homes in the new Historic District. For information on the tour go to the group’s website: http://www.mohpg.org/