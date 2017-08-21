When the Moon Hits the Sun…That’s Solar Eclipse

Hundreds witness the amazing phenomenon Monday Morning in Monrovia

Photos and Story by Terry Miller

On Monday, Aug. 21, a total solar eclipse, frequently referred to as the “Great American Eclipse,” was visible within a band across the entire contiguous United States passing from the Pacific to the Atlantic coast. In other countries it was only visible as a partial eclipse.

In Monrovia, hundreds showed up at the library to witness the phenomenon using make-shift devices which used a pinhole to project the eclipse, as well as wearing the approved safety glasses.

One young woman, Justine Sanchez, 21, took time to share her eclipse experience with Mark Twain at Library Park. In a word, Justine said her first eclipse was “awesome.”

Another long-time Monrovian, Joel Tooley, sat by the cooling waters of the library fountain while giving the two thumbs-up viewing the eclipse which, by the way, was only partial here but nonetheless incredible.

People of all ages and tiny toddlers peeked at the rare occurrence through the safety of the glasses provided by Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL).

A solar eclipse occurs when the Moon passes between Earth and the Sun, thereby totally or partly obscuring the image of the sun for a viewer on Earth. A total solar eclipse occurs when the moon’s apparent diameter is larger than the sun’s, blocking all direct sunlight, turning day into darkness. Totality occurs in a narrow path across Earth’s surface, with the partial solar eclipse visible over a surrounding region thousands of kilometers wide.

The last time a total solar eclipse was visible across the entire contiguous United States was during the June 8, 1918 eclipse, and not since the February 1979 eclipse has a total eclipse been visible from anywhere in the mainland United States.