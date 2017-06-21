Paid Parking is coming to Monrovia

By Susan Motander

Monrovia has long prided itself on providing free public parking. That is about to change, thanks to Metro. The parking lot built for the Metro Gold Line Station is about to start charging for parking.

According to City Manager Oliver Chi, the Monrovia Lot is one of the busiest on the Gold Line extension. Charging for parking at the Monrovia Lot is an experimental program, and the exact details were not clear in the staff report outlining the situation.

Currently, the structure is supposed to be used only by transit users. The proposal is a parking rate of $5 be set. The structure will be available for general public use weekdays from 6 p.m. to 5 a.m. and on all weekends and Federal holidays. A $5 parking rate will be set, and Metro will retain all parking revenues.

Parking Control Arms and payment machines will be installed at the structure soon and the experimental program will last for 24 months (2 years).