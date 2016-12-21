Planning Commission Approves Entitlements

December 21st, 2016 by Monrovia Weekly

This past week, the Monrovia Planning Commission approved the entitlements necessary for the Lumber Yard at Myrtle Avenue artisan food / beverage village to move forward. As you may recall, the Lumber Yard project is located in the Station Square area (located on Pomona Avenue just east of Primrose Avenue) and is anticipated to have around 23,000 square feet of specialty restaurant / retail uses, all surrounding a courtyard area to create a special entertainment / food venue adjacent to the City’s Gold Line stop.

There were a number of difficult factors that had to be assessed and addressed in order to secure approvals for what could be one of the most fantastic food hall concepts in Los Angeles County, and the approval could not have occurred without their dedicated work.

As part of the Planning Commission’s consideration of the project, staff also provided an overview of our long-term plans for parking in the Station Square area, which highlights that the City’s long term plan calls for the establishment of 700 plus public parking spaces in the overall Station Square area. Given the Planning Commission’s approval of the Lumber Yard at Myrtle Avenue project, staff will now begin working with the developer on establishing a process for completing the building improvements necessary to facilitate the new use. Additionally, staff has been involved in the tenant assessment process with the developer, and will be certain to keep everyone informed as to the progress moving forward.