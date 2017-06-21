Monrovia Police Blotters: June 15 – 18

June 15

At 6:42 a.m., a vehicle was reported stolen from the 700 block of W. Duarte Road. The victim parked his white, 1992 Toyota truck on the street at 7 p.m. the evening prior. When he returned at 6:30 a.m., he found his vehicle had been stolen. The investigation is continuing.

At 11:13 p.m., officers were dispatched to California and Duarte regarding a semi-truck stuck on the Metro tracks. A semi-truck turned from westbound Duarte to northbound California and struck a yellow pole that protects the railroad arm and the truck got stuck. Metro employees cut the pole in hopes of freeing the truck, but they discovered the impact snapped the brake line, which locked up the wheels on the semi-truck. The truck had to be towed off of the tracks. During the accident, Metro used buses to move people east and west of the area.

June 16

At 1:21 a.m., officers responded to the 400 block of W. Huntington regarding subjects throwing lit fireworks from a vehicle. Officers checked the area, located the vehicle described on Mayflower and Foothill, and conducted a traffic stop. The occupants denied throwing the fireworks. During a vehicle search, fireworks were found inside the vehicle and the suspects were issued citations to appear in court on the charges and the fireworks were confiscated.

At 7:21 p.m., suspicious subjects were reported in the 400 block of Bella Vista. Officers arrived and contacted one subject. When he was patted down, he was found to be in possession of Methamphetamine. The suspect was arrested

Commercial Burglary

June 17

At 4:22 a.m., an alarm activation was reported at a business in the 900 block of E. Huntington. Officers arrived and found the entire front entrance damaged. It appears

the suspects rammed the front doors with a white, full-size, diesel truck, destroying the entrance doors and shelves in the store. The suspects took drugs and fled, heading south on Mountain. The investigation is continuing.

At 5:58 a.m., a white, full-size, diesel truck was reported stolen from the 700 block of Mountain View. The victim went out to his vehicle in the morning and found his truck had been stolen from his residence. This may be the truck used in the commercial burglary. The investigation is continuing.

At 1:39 p.m., an officer was dispatched to the report of a disturbing subject at a business in the 700 block of W. Huntington. Officers arrived and learned that the store cashier had been punched in the face by an angry customer. The suspect had left the area. Officers conducted an area check for the suspect, but he was not located. The investigation is continuing.

At 3:22 p.m., dispatch received a call from the Monrovia Fire Department stating they were trying to locate two lost hikers. The Fire Department set up a command post and reported the hikers were approximately 14 miles west of Canyon Park. Police dispatch contacted the lost hikers on their cell phone. The hikers were husband and wife. They said they had been in the hills for approximately 10 hours in 100 degree temperatures and needed water. The husband was able to give the latitude and longitude of their location from his cell phone. Sierra Madre Search and Rescue was contacted and at 4:10 p.m., search teams headed out to the hikers’ location and they were rescued and brought to safety.

An attempt robbery was reported at a business in the 400 block of W. Foothill. The suspect entered the business and asked a few questions, then asked what time the business closed and left. He returned an hour later, entered the shop and told the victim to give him money. The victim told the suspect she did not have any money. The suspect then lifted his shirt and showed her a gun tucked in his waistband. The victim told the suspect he needed to get a job and that he was young and able to work. While the victim was arguing with the robber, another employee sitting behind her reached back with two dollars, which the suspect took and fled. The employee had her back to the robber and did not know the suspect was attempting to rob them. She said she just heard him ask for money, so she gave him two dollars. The suspect was described as a male Hispanic in his 40’s. The investigation is continuing.

At 8:07 p.m., an officer on patrol was flagged down by a witness and advised of a possible drunk driver. The officer saw the vehicle driving on the wrong side of the road and attempted to stop it. The driver failed to yield and after several blocks of slow speed driving, began running red lights and picking up speed and the officer went in pursuit.

The Foothill Air Support Team helicopter responded and began calling the pursuit from the air. The vehicle entered the 210 Freeway heading east and travelling at approximately 80 miles per hour, but was going in and out of traffic. It transitioned onto the 605 Freeway, exited at Arrow Highway. The suspect was driving recklessly, almost colliding with other vehicles and was running red lights, then reentered the freeway heading north. Monrovia units backed off and the helicopter continued to follow the vehicle. The suspect eventually drove home to Covina, parked in the driveway and went into the house. Officers arrived and set up containment of the home. Dispatch was able to obtain homeowner’s information, who turned out to be the suspect’s father. The father called the suspect and told him to surrender. After approximately 45 minutes, the suspect surrendered. The suspect walked out of the home naked and was arrested and taken into custody.

Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested

At 11:04 p.m., officers responded to the 400 block of S. Myrtle regarding a possible intoxicated subject getting into a vehicle. The subject drove away in the vehicle and was located by an officer at Myrtle and Duarte. The officer conducted a traffic stop and his investigation confirmed the driver was intoxicated. The driver was arrested for DUI and taken into custody.

June 18

At 12:05 a.m., officers were on patrol in the 3300 block of Peck Road when they observed a suspicious, unoccupied vehicle parked at the curb. As they investigated, they saw a pipe used for smoking methamphetamine on the center console. A few moments later, a subject approached them claiming the vehicle belonged to him. He admitted the pipe was his and he was arrested.

At 2:13 a.m., an assault incident was reported in the 100 block of W. Colorado. A female subject was sleeping in a stairwell when she was approached by her ex-boyfriend. He tried taking her bicycle and a struggle ensued. The suspect then took a full beer bottle and struck the female several times on her arms and then fled. The suspect was entered into the law enforcement computer system as a wanted person for the crime. The investigation is continuing.

June 19

At 12:52 a.m., a possible drunk driver was reported in the area of California and Huntington. The vehicle was reported to be running red lights and stopping at green lights. Officers checked the area and located the vehicle in the city of Duarte on Huntington and Alherst. Officers conducted an investigation and confirmed the driver was intoxicated. She was arrested, as well as her passenger, who was also extremely intoxicated and unable to care for herself. The suspects were held for a sobering period.