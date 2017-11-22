Monrovia Crime Blotter: Nov. 12 – Nov. 18

Nov. 12

Shortly before 10:29 a.m., an officer responded a residence in the 00 block of Alta Street regarding a vandalism report. The officer determined an unknown suspect likely used a piece of glass to cause a tear in the cloth convertible top of the victim’s vehicle. No suspects were seen and no witnesses were located.

At approximately 9:49 p.m., an officer responded to a parking lot in the 100 block of East Huntington Drive regarding a vehicle burglary report. Sometime between 5:00 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. on this date, an unknown suspect smashed a rear window and fled with boxes of books and various vehicle repair supplies. No suspects were seen and no witnesses were located.

Nov. 13

Just after 8:27 a.m., officers responded to a residence in the 1300 block of South Fifth Avenue regarding a burglary in progress. An investigation revealed 2 to 3 suspects broke a rear window but were seen fleeing before entering the residence.

The suspects are described as black males wearing tight fitting hooded sweatshirts and driving a newer model black sedan with tinted windows. The investigation is ongoing.

At approximately 12:18 p.m., an officer responded to Hickman & Son Mechanical LLC, 11930 Goldring Road, regarding a burglary report. Surveillance footage revealed a single suspect forced open a perimeter gate, used a torch to cut a lock to a storage box and proceeded to steal more than $50,000 in pipe cutting machines and welding tools.

The suspect is described as a white or Hispanic male, 20 to 30-years-old, dark hair, goatee, and wearing a light colored hooded sweatshirt. He was seen driving a newer model white Mercedes Sprinter van. The investigation is ongoing.

Nov. 15

Shortly after 1:41 a.m., an officer responded to a residence in the 00 block of Genoa Street regarding a disturbance report. An investigation revealed a physical altercation occurred between an elderly mother and her adult son resulting in the son punching and pulling his mother’s hair. The 25-year-old male from Arcadia was arrested and transported to the Arcadia City Jail for booking.

At about 11:36 a.m., an officer responded to a commercial construction site located in the 00 block of East Duarte Road regarding a burglary report. The officer determined the unknown suspect(s) entered the construction site, forcefully broke into a locked storage container, and stole nearly $1,400.00 worth of tools. The investigation is ongoing.

Just before 11:45 a.m., an officer responded to the Santa Anita Mall, 400 South Baldwin Avenue, regarding a battery report. The officer discovered the adult son, possibly under the influence of drugs, pushed his father down the escalator outside of Dave and Buster’s Restaurant. The investigation is ongoing. The 25-year-old male from Los Angeles is outstanding at the time of this report. The victim did not require medical attention.

Around 6:05 p.m., an officer responded to Sephora, 400 South Baldwin Avenue, regarding a shoplifting report. Surveillance footage revealed the female suspect concealed merchandise, and then exited the store, failing to make payment. The Loss Prevention employee then contacted her and escorted her into the security office. Once there, the suspect’s boyfriend pushed the employee in an effort to help his girlfriend escape. Both the 23-year-old female from South Pasadena and the 29-year-old male from Pasadena were arrested and transported to the Arcadia City Jail for booking.

Nov.16

Before 11:47 a.m., an officer responded to the 100 block of Crystal Court regarding a theft from vehicle report. The officer discovered sometime between 6:20 a.m. this morning and 10:40 a.m., an unknown suspect entered the unlocked vehicle and stole the victim’s wallet containing $240.00. No suspects were seen and no witnesses were located.

Around 12:16 p.m., an officer responded to a residence in the 100 block of La Sierra Drive regarding a burglary report. The officer determined unknown suspects smashed a rear window, rummaged through the residence, but fled empty handed. The investigation is ongoing.

Nov. 17

At about 4:49 p.m., an officer responded to the Santa Anita Mall, 400 South Baldwin Avenue, regarding an activation of an Arcadia Police Department GPS tracker. Arcadia PD detectives had previously deployed decoy bicycles with tracking devices to combat the increase in bike thefts throughout the city. An investigation revealed a 44-year-old male from Azusa was in possession of the stolen bicycle, the GPS tracker, and he also had two outstanding misdemeanor warrants. The suspect was arrested and transported to the Arcadia City Jail for booking.

Just before 7:32 p.m., an officer responded to a residence in the 800 block of West Camino Real Avenue regarding a threat report. The victim stated his brother had been sending him text messages throughout the day threatening to kill him. The suspect then arrived at the brother’s house with an unknown object behind him and threatened to stab the victim. The suspect, a 32-year-old male from Arcadia, was arrested and transported to the Arcadia City Jail for booking.

Nov. 18

Shortly after 10:29 a.m., an officer responded to the intersection of Duarte Road and Golden West Avenue regarding an intoxicated subject. Upon contacting the 60-year-old male from Monrovia, the officer noticed symptoms of alcohol intoxication and determined the suspect was unable to care for himself. A records check revealed the suspect also had an outstanding misdemeanor warrant. He was arrested and transported to the Arcadia City Jail for booking.

At approximately 1:50 p.m., an officer responded to a residence in the 00 block of East Floral Avenue regarding a burglary report. An investigation revealed unknown suspects shattered a rear door, stole a camera and souvenir, and fled the residence. The investigation is ongoing.