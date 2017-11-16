Monrovia Crime Blotters: Nov. 9 – 12

Nov. 9

At 6:33 p.m., a vehicle was reported stolen from the 1800 block of S. Peck Road. The victim parked his vehicle on the street in front of his residence in the evening. He returned to his vehicle in the morning and found it was missing. The vehicle is a white, Chevrolet Express van. The investigation is continuing.

At 6:38 a.m., a vandalism incident was reported at a business in the 200 block of W. Foothill. A suspect threw a rock at the glass door of the business, causing it to shatter. There were metal bars on the door that prevented the suspect from entering the business. The investigation is continuing.

At 12:17 p.m., an attempt burglary was reported at a business in the 100 block of W. Foothill. A suspect threw a rock at the front door, which is Plexiglas, causing it to scratch. The suspect then attempted to push the door open, but was unsuccessful. The investigation is continuing.

At 3:26 p.m., an officer responded to the report of an attempted grand theft auto at a business parking lot in the 3300 block of Peck Road. The victim parked her vehicle in the parking lot for approximately one hour. When she returned to her vehicle, she found the steering column was damaged and she could not put the vehicle in drive. The vehicle had to be towed. The investigation is continuing.

At 9:26 p.m., an officer stopped a vehicle at Colorado and Magnolia for vehicle code violations. A computer check on the driver revealed he was unlicensed and had a warrant for his arrest. The driver was arrested and taken into custody for the warrant. His vehicle was stored.

Nov. 10

At 2:37 a.m., a resident from the 100 block of Madison called police to report a vehicle that drove up onto his lawn and over a retaining wall. The vehicle then fled south, out of view. An officer responded and followed a trail of leaking transmission fluid to the 800 block of Olive, locating the suspect vehicle, which was now unoccupied. The investigation is continuing.

At 1:30 p.m., a vehicle was reported stolen from a business parking lot in the 3300 block of S. Peck Road. The victim parked their 2008 Mercedes to the front of the business and went inside. When they returned, they realized their vehicle had been stolen. The investigation is continuing.

At 2:37 p.m., two vehicles were reported stolen from a business in the 1400 block of S. Mountain. Unknown suspects broke into a lockbox to obtain the vehicle keys and took the vehicles. The incident occurred sometime between Nov. 8 and 9. The investigation is continuing.

Nov.11

At 10:05 a.m., an officer responded to a traffic collision involving injuries at the intersection of Foothill and Canyon. A vehicle was traveling south on Canyon and made a left turn onto Foothill, striking a pedestrian that was walking in the crosswalk with a green light to walk. Multiple subjects witnessed the incident. The driver was cited and the pedestrian was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

At noon, an attempt grand theft auto was reported in the 800 block of W. Duarte Road. The victim parked and locked her vehicle in the carport. When she returned to her vehicle the next day, she found a broken shaved key in the ignition and someone had rummaged through the interior of the vehicle. The investigation is continuing.

At 12:04 p.m., a suspect was reported vandalizing the wall of a business in the 200 block of E. Foothill with a sharpie marker. Officers responded and located the suspect inside a nearby business. The suspect was positively identified by a witness and a computer check revealed the suspect also had a no-bail warrant for his arrest. The suspect was arrested and taken into custody.

At 2:27 p.m., officers responded to Mountain and Duarte regarding a welfare check of a subject sitting on the curb with his legs in the street. Officers contacted the subject and a computer check revealed he had multiple warrants for his arrest. The subject was arrested and taken into custody. The subject was also found to be in possession of a bag of cocaine he had in his wallet.