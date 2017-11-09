Monrovia Crime Blotters: Oct. 30 – Nov. 6

Oct. 30

At 7:41 a.m., an officer responded to the 300 block of Heliotrope regarding the report of vehicle vandalism. The vehicle was parked in the alley and sometime during the night, the passenger side window was broken out. Nothing was taken from the vehicle. Police received a second vehicle vandalism report in the 400 block of Greystone, where another vehicle had the driver-side door window broken out sometime during the night. It appears it was shot out with a BB gun or pellet. It is unknown if these two cases are related. The investigations are continuing.

At 11:48 a.m., a vehicle was reported stolen from a dealership in the 1400 block of S. Mountain. Employees arrived at work and discovered the vehicle was missing. The vehicle taken was a gray Ford F-150 truck. The investigation is continuing.

At 5:32 p.m., officers responded to a hotel in the 900 block of S. Fifth Avenue regarding a burglary. Employees reported a male White subject, approximately 6 feet tall, large build, with a mustache, broke into the guest washing machines and stole money from them and fled. Officers conducted an area check for the suspect, but he was not located. The investigation is continuing.

At 10:55 p.m., a residential burglary was reported in the 2100 block of S. Myrtle. The residents at the location were awakened by noises in their home and the sound of the garage door opening. They went to the garage and discovered their 2017 Toyota Camry had been stolen. The suspect gained entry to the residence by breaking a window. The suspect located the car keys in the home and took the vehicle from the garage, all while the residents were upstairs. The residents heard the suspect in the home, but each one thought it was the other making the noise. The investigation is continuing.

Oct. 31

At 6:50 a.m., a vehicle burglary was reported in the 200 block of E. Central. The victim parked the vehicle in front of her house in the evening. When she returned to the vehicle in the morning, she discovered the window of her car had been broken out and the door was open. The only thing missing was a makeup bag from the center console. The investigation is continuing.

At 6:22 p.m., a residential burglary was reported in the 1800 block of Estrella. The resident returned home and found her bedroom window was cracked open and her sliding door was ajar. The house had been ransacked and jewelry was missing. The investigation is continuing.

Nov. 1

At 1:40 a.m., officers responded to the area of Myrtle and Huntington regarding the report of a driver brandishing a firearm at another driver. The victim stated he was driving west on Huntington and stopped at a red light at Myrtle. He saw a Porsche Cayenne SUV pull up next to him. He saw the driver’s window roll down and the driver/suspect pointed a gun at the victim. The suspect was talking, but the victim did not understand what he was saying. The suspect drove north on Myrtle and west on Maple. The investigation is continuing.

Nov. 2

At 4:45 a.m., officers responded to alarm activation at a business in the 100 block of S. Myrtle. They arrived and discovered the front windows had been shattered at three separate business locations. The investigation revealed all three locations had been burglarized. The businesses were searched, but no suspects were located. The investigations are continuing.

At 6:43 a.m., a burglary was reported at a business in the 400 block of W. Foothill. The business was closed and had a broken glass window to the front. When officers arrived, they discovered someone had broken into the business. The cash register had been removed from the counter and was on the ground. No suspects were located and the investigation is continuing.

Nov. 4

At 12:49 a.m., a residential burglary was reported in the 400 block of E. Olive. The resident returned home and saw that two laptop computers, several pieces of jewelry and two purses were missing. Officers arrived and conducted an investigation. The house was not ransacked and there were no signs of forced entry. The resident said she had made sure the residence was locked prior to leaving in the evening. The investigation is continuing.

At 2:44 a.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop for a vehicle code violation and contacted the driver, who displayed signs of intoxication. A DUI investigation was completed and the subject was arrested, booked, and held for a sobering period.

At 10:47 a.m., a domestic violence incident that occurred in the 700 block of W. Foothill was reported to police. The victim reported that a few days prior, her boyfriend physically attacked her. She stated that he tried to strangle her and then threatened to kill himself. He was holding a kitchen knife up against his neck. The victim had visible physical injuries.

Officers responded and contacted the suspect, who had markings on his body consistent with the victim’s statement of the physical altercation. The suspect was arrested for domestic violence and taken into custody. An Emergency Protective Order was issued and a firearm was removed from the residence for safekeeping. The suspect later bonded out of custody and the victim was notified.

At 3:03 p.m., a residential burglary was reported in the 300 block of Terrace View. Officers responded and found that a door window pane had been broken and it appears that the suspects made entry into the home. It is unknown yet if anything was taken. The electrical panel appeared to have been tampered with and the electricity had been shut off. An alarm panel inside of the residence also appeared to have been tampered with. The investigation is continuing.

Nov. 5

At 7:35 a.m., an officer responded to a construction site in the 700 block of E. Huntington regarding a theft of items from a trailer. Unknown suspects cut the padlock to the trailer and stole hand tools and a laptop computer. The investigation is continuing.

Nov. 6

At 12:43 a.m., officers responded to the report of a traffic collision at Magnolia and Lemon. Upon arrival, they discovered a solo vehicle had hit a parked car. The female driver appeared to be extremely intoxicated and had locked herself in her vehicle. After several minutes, she unlocked the doors to her vehicle. The officers determined that she was too impaired to drive a motor vehicle safely. She was arrested for DUI and taken into custody.