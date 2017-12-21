Monrovia Police Blotter: Dec. 14 – Dec. 17

Dec. 14

At 7:40 a.m., a traffic collision was reported at Duarte and Myrtle. A driver was traveling east on Duarte, approaching Myrtle, when a vehicle pulled away from the curb and failed to yield, colliding into the vehicle. No one was injured in the incident.

At 12:36 p.m., a traffic collision was reported in the 100 block of W. Olive. A driver was traveling east on Olive and began to make a left turn into an alley, failing to yield to oncoming traffic. She collided into a vehicle traveling west on Olive. There were no injuries involved.

At 4:02 p.m., an officer on patrol saw a vehicle run the red light at Myrtle and Foothill. The officer stopped the vehicle, and further investigation determined the driver was driving under the influence of alcohol. The driver was arrested for DUI and held for a sobering period.

At 6:09 p.m., loss prevention at a business in the 500 block of W. Huntington called police regarding a male and female subject they were detaining for shoplifting. The female subject had placed store merchandise in her purse and left the store without paying for the items. An officer was dispatched and handled the investigation. The female subject was arrested for shoplifting and the male subject was released.

At 7:50 p.m., a resident in the 200 block of E. Pomona called police to report his adult son was trespassing and disturbing their peace. The son has an active no-trespassing order signed against him. The subject was contacted and arrested.

At 9:36 p.m., a resident in the 1400 block of Monterey witnessed a subject attempting to force open the mailboxes at an apartment complex. A tenant came out and scared the suspect away. The mailbox locks appeared to have been damaged. The suspect was not located and the investigation is continuing.

Dec. 15

At 7:47 p.m., a traffic collision was reported in the 800 block of W. Colorado. A driver was dropping off his son in front of the high school and was parked along the north curb. As he pulled away from the curb, he collided into a vehicle that was traveling west on Colorado. The driver who was traveling west on Colorado was determined to be driving under the influence with a suspended driver’s license. He was arrested and taken into custody for DUI.

Dec. 16

At 2:11 a.m., an officer stopped a vehicle for unsafe speed in the 700 block of W. Huntington. The investigation determined the driver was too impaired to drive a motor vehicle safely. He was arrested for DUI and the vehicle was stored.

At 3:42 p.m., a traffic collision was reported in the 700 block of W. Huntington. A driver was traveling in the number two lane heading eastbound on Huntington, just east of Encino. The driver attempted to make a lane change and sideswiped the vehicle in the number one lane. The driver making the lane change was issued a citation at the scene. No injuries were reported.

At 3:46 a.m., a vehicle burglary was reported in the 200 block of California Avenue. The victim parked his vehicle in front of the location the day before, and when he returned to his vehicle the next day, he saw the lock on the driver-side door was dislodged. Construction tools had been stolen from inside the vehicle. The investigation is continuing.

At 9:12 p.m., a vehicle burglary was reported in the 900 block of W. Huntington. The victim reported that someone forced the window open to her SUV and took a purse and a speaker from inside the vehicle. The investigation is continuing.

At 9:19 p.m., a package theft was reported in the 900 block of California. The victim was expecting a package during the day while both residents were at work. When they arrived home, the package was not there. The investigation is continuing.

At 10:34 p.m., an officer was on patrol in the 1000 block of Oakleaf and stopped a vehicle for impeding traffic. A computer check revealed the female passenger of the vehicle had a warrant for shoplifting out of Arcadia. She was arrested and taken into custody for the warrant.

Dec. 17

At 12:57 a.m., an employee from a business in the 400 block of W. Huntington called police to report a male adult subject who was loitering in their restaurant and acting strange. An officer arrived and contacted the subject, who was walking east on Huntington. The subject was found to be too intoxicated to care for himself or others and was arrested for being drunk in public.

At 12:58 a.m., an officer stopped a vehicle at California and Huntington for vehicle code violations. Further investigation revealed the driver was too impaired to drive a motor vehicle safely. He was arrested for DUI and the vehicle was stored.

At 1:01 p.m., an employee at a church in the 100 block of W. Palm reported that cash was taken from a locked drawer in their thrift store. The money was taken sometime between December 14 through 17. The investigation is continuing.

At 1:21 p.m., a husband and wife that had gone on a hike with their dog in Canyon Park were reported lost. Apparently, they took a wrong trail which led them to a dead end. Rather than back tracking, they tried to take a shortcut, which led them to a cliff area, where the female fell. The couple and dog were then stranded on the side of the cliff. It took the Foothill Air Support Team helicopter about an hour to find them and all three were airlifted. They were then transported to a hospital for treatment of scrapes and bruises.

At 2:58 p.m., a theft from a vehicle was reported in the 800 block of W. Duarte. The victim parked her vehicle in the carport area of her apartment complex and left her vehicle unlocked and the windows down. When she returned to the vehicle, someone had stolen her handicap placard from her car.